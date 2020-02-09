Violent Soho Have Given A Pretty Convincing Campaign For Your Vote In The Hottest 100 Of The Decade

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 9, 2020

Look, we’re not here to play favourites or hyperbolise too much, but I think we can all agree that the “HELL FUCK YEAH!” scream in Violent Soho‘s 2013 hit ‘Covered In Chrome’ is one of the most iconic Aussie music moments of the past decade.

Well, the boys from Mansfield aren’t stupid, and they’re aiming to capitalise on that with their campaign for your vote in the Hottest 100 of the decade.

With a video posted on social media, they’re asking you to swing ‘Covered In Chrome’ – arguably their biggest song of the past 10 years – a vote with a compilation of various crowds screaming “HELL FUCK YEAH!” and it’s enough to give you serious chills.

‘Covered In Chrome’ initially came in at an impressive #14 in the 2013 Hottest 100. They would equal that number in 2016, when ‘Viceroy’ came in at the same place.

Voting for the Hottest 100 of the decade on Tuesday, 11th February, with the big countdown happening on Saturday, 14th March.

Watch the band’s clip below.