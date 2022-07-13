Violent Soho Release New Single & Announce Imminent Hiatus

Queensland rockers Violent Soho have shared a new single ‘Kamikaze’ and announced an indefinite hiatus. The Mansfield grunge icons shared the deflating news with fans via a statement posted on social media.

“After nearly 20 years in Violent Soho we’ve experienced so much as a band – It’s been incredible and life-defining,” the statement said. “We feel so grateful to have experienced the journey and to all the people that believed in our music and showed us so much support.”

Violent Soho announce plans to lay low “for a bit”

The band went on to explain that changes in circumstances have prompted them to relinquish their Violent Soho commitments for the time being. “As individuals we’ve found ourselves in different places over the last few years and so we’ve decided it’s time to take a break and lay low for a bit,” the band said.

“This isn’t the end of the band,” they added, “but we are looking forward to giving ourselves some space, focusing on our families, and giving back to the community which fostered and carried us.”

In addition to releasing ‘Kamikaze’, Violent Soho have booked an Until Next Time farewell gig at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, 10th. September. DZ Deathrays and LOSER are on board as support acts for the show.

DZ Deathrays posted a tribute to Violent Soho on Instagram. “Well this is a very bitter sweet announcement,” they said. “Our favourite band for the past 20 years have given us the honour of warming up the stage for them on their final show (hopefully for not too long).”

DZ Deathrays described Violent Soho as one of the first bands in Brisbane with whom they became “great friends” and said that “while a lot has changed since” the strength of their friendship hasn’t changed.

Violent Soho – ‘Kamikaze’

[embedded content]

Violent Soho are one of Australia’s most successful modern rock acts. The Brisbane foursome have been festival mainstays for the last decade. They’ll play Splendour In The Grass later this month before going out on high with the show at Fortitude Music Hall.

Violent Soho’s most recent album was 2020’s ARIA #1 Everything Is A-Ok. The record came out during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdowns, meaning the band had to wait over a year before playing shows in support of the record. Since then, Violent Soho have rocked their way around the country, including a triumphant headline set at UNIFY Gathering in March.

