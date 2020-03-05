Vipshop Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights

Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 12.4% year over year to RMB29.3 billion ( US$4.2 billion ) from RMB26.1 billion in the prior year period. Total net revenue for the full year of 2019 increased by 10.0% year over year to RMB93.0 billion ( US$13.4 billion ) from RMB84.5 billion in the prior year.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 12.4% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. for the full year of 2019 increased by 10.0% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year. GMV [1] for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 14% year over year to RMB47.6 billion from RMB41.8 billion in the prior year period. GMV for the full year of 2019 increased by 13% year over year to RMB148.2 billion from RMB131.0 billion in the prior year [2] .

for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 14% year over year to from in the prior year period. for the full year of 2019 increased by 13% year over year to from in the prior year . Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 30.0% year over year to RMB7.0 billion ( US$1.0 billion ) from RMB5.4 billion in the prior year period. Gross profit for the full year of 2019 increased by 21.2% year over year to RMB20.7 billion ( US$3.0 billion ) from RMB17.1 billion in the prior year.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 30.0% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. for the full year of 2019 increased by 21.2% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 111.4% year over year to RMB1.5 billion ( US$209.1 million ) from RMB688.7 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2019 increased by 88.7% year over year to RMB4.0 billion ( US$577.0 million ) from RMB2.1 billion in the prior year.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 111.4% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. for the full year of 2019 increased by 88.7% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders [3] for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 111.4% year over year to RMB1.9 billion ( US$277.4 million ) from RMB913.6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2019 increased by 84.4% year over year to RMB5.0 billion ( US$720.1 million ) from RMB2.7 billion in the prior year.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 111.4% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. for the full year of 2019 increased by 84.4% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year. The number of active customers [4] for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 19% year over year to 38.6 million from 32.4 million in the prior year period. The number of active customers for the full year of 2019 increased by 14% year over year to 69.0 million from 60.5 million in the prior year.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 19% year over year to 38.6 million from 32.4 million in the prior year period. for the full year of 2019 increased by 14% year over year to 69.0 million from 60.5 million in the prior year. Total orders[5] for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 24% year over year to 174.6 million from 140.3 million in the prior year period. Total orders for the full year of 2019 increased by 29% year over year to 566.3 million from 437.4 million in the prior year.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, “We are delighted to have finished the year of 2019 with strong financial results and operating performance. Specifically, our total active customers for the fourth quarter of 2019 maintained a robust year-over-year growth rate of 19%, and our annual active customers for the year of 2019 reached 69.0 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we discontinued our delivery unit operated by Pinjun, which has and will continue to save significant delivery cost for the Company. In addition, now our customers are able to enjoy the superior delivery services offered by SF Holding. Although our business is experiencing some short-term impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak, we are fully confident in the long-term potential of the Chinese economy and the growth opportunities in China’s discount retail segment. Looking ahead, we remain committed to the execution of our merchandising strategy, providing diversified solutions for our suppliers to monetize their inventory while offering deep value to our customers.”

Mr. Donghao Yang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, “In the fourth quarter of 2019, we delivered healthy topline growth and extraordinary profitability, even including one-time expenses related to the discontinuation of our delivery unit Pinjun. Our core business is highly profitable, driven by the high margin apparel category. During the fourth quarter of 2019, apparel-related categories contributed to over 70% of our total GMV. Going forward, we will continue to balance our top- and bottom-line, investing to grow our business while maintaining healthy margins.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

REVENUE

Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 12.4% year over year to RMB29.3 billion (US$4.2 billion) from RMB26.1 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 30.0% year over year to RMB7.0 billion (US$1.0 billion) from RMB5.4 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to 23.9% from 20.6% in the prior year period.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB5.4 billion (US$771.3 million), as compared with RMB4.6 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 18.3%, as compared with 17.5% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to one-time expenses related to the discontinuation of the Company’s delivery unit operated by Pinjun.

Fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB2.1 billion ( US$294.9 million ), as compared with RMB2.1 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 7.0% from 8.0% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the change in fulfillment logistic arrangement.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 were ( ), as compared with in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 7.0% from 8.0% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the change in fulfillment logistic arrangement. Marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to RMB944.1 million ( US$135.6 million ) from RMB1.1 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 3.2% from 4.3% in the prior year period.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to ( ) from in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 3.2% from 4.3% in the prior year period. Technology and content expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to RMB362.2 million ( US$52.0 million ) from RMB533.2 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 1.2% from 2.0% in the prior year period.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to ( ) from in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 1.2% from 2.0% in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB1.7 billion ( US$248.8 million ), as compared with RMB820.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 5.9%, as compared with 3.1% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to a severance payment of RMB652.0 million ( US$93.7 million ) and other provision of assets of RMB154.2 million ( US$22.1 million ) related to the discontinuation of Pinjun, as well as an impairment of RMB200.2 million ( US$28.8 million ) related to the Company’s Tai’an and Hengyang warehouses.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 were ( ), as compared with in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 5.9%, as compared with 3.1% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to a severance payment of ( ) and other provision of assets of ( ) related to the discontinuation of Pinjun, as well as an impairment of ( ) related to the Company’s Tai’an and Hengyang warehouses. Goodwill impairment loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB278.3 million ( US$40.0 million ), as compared with nil in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the goodwill write-down of Pinjun.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 76.9% year over year to RMB1.8 billion (US$255.0 million) from RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to 6.1% from 3.8% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[6] for the fourth quarter of 2019, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and goodwill impairment loss, increased by 93.7% year over year to RMB2.2 billion (US$311.1 million) from RMB1.1 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin[7] for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to 7.4% from 4.3% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 111.4% year over year to RMB1.5 billion (US$209.1 million) from RMB688.7 million in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to 5.0% from 2.6% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS[8] for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to RMB2.14 (US$0.31) from RMB1.00 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) goodwill impairment loss, (iii) impairment loss of investments, (iv) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (vi) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vii) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (viii) share of loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee, increased by 111.4% year over year to RMB1.9 billion (US$277.4 million) from RMB913.6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders[9] for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to 6.6% from 3.5% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS[10] for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to RMB2.84 (US$0.41) from RMB1.33 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 679,882,040.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB7.7 billion (US$1.1 billion) and short term investments of RMB3.1 billion (US$438.5 million).

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net cash from operating activities was RMB6.1 billion (US$875.0 million), and free cash flow[11], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended Dec 31, 2018 RMB’000 Dec 31, 2019 RMB’000 Dec 31, 2019 US$’000 Net cash from operating activities 5,855,701 6,091,889 875,045 Add: Net impact from Internet

financing activities[12] 1,070,356 (1,231,955) (176,959) Less: Capital expenditures (898,215) (1,135,856) (163,156) Free cash inflow 6,027,842 3,724,078 534,930

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total net revenue for the full year of 2019 increased by 10.0% year over year to RMB93.0 billion (US$13.4 billion) from RMB84.5 billion in the prior year, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers.

Gross profit for the full year of 2019 increased by 21.2% year over year to RMB20.7 billion (US$3.0 billion) from RMB17.1 billion in the prior year. Gross margin for the full year of 2019 increased to 22.2% from 20.2% in the prior year.

Income from operations for the full year of 2019 increased by 97.2% year over year to RMB4.8 billion (US$685.7 million) from RMB2.4 billion in the prior year. Operating margin for the full year of 2019 increased to 5.1% from 2.9% in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year of 2019, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and goodwill impairment loss, increased by 83.4% year over year to RMB5.8 billion (US$826.5 million) from RMB3.1 billion in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income margin for the full year of 2019 increased to 6.2% from 3.7% in the prior year.

Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2019 increased by 88.7% year over year to RMB4.0 billion (US$577.0 million) from RMB2.1 billion in the prior year. Net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2019 increased to 4.3% from 2.5% in the prior year. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2019 increased to RMB5.92 (US$0.85) from RMB3.12 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2019, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) goodwill impairment loss, (iii) impairment loss of investments, (iv) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (vi) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vii) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (viii) share of loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee, increased by 84.4% year over year to RMB5.0 billion (US$720.1 million) from RMB2.7 billion in the prior year. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2019 increased to 5.4% from 3.2% in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2019 increased to RMB7.38 (US$1.06) from RMB3.96 in the prior year.

For the full year of 2019, the Company’s weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted earnings per ADS was 680,407,073.

For the full year of 2019, net cash from operating activities was RMB12.3 billion (US$1.8 billion), and free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the trailing twelve months ended Dec 31, 2018 RMB’000 Dec 31, 2019 RMB’000 Dec 31, 2019 US$’000 Net cash from operating activities 5,745,748 12,290,183 1,765,374 Add: Net impact from Internet

financing activities[12] 393,393 (5,542,083) (796,070) Less: Capital expenditures (3,593,960) (4,277,673) (614,449) Free cash inflow 2,545,181 2,470,427 354,855

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB17.1 billion and RMB18.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 15% to 20%, primarily factoring in the short-term impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak. These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Recent Development

In January 2020, the compensation committee of the Company approved to grant, and the Company granted, each of Mr. Eric Shen, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Arthur Hong, the Company’s Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, an option to purchase 2,681,894 Class A ordinary shares. Both grants will vest over a six-year period, and their exercise price is US$66.85 per share, or US$13.37 per ADS. The Company is still in the process of evaluating the fair value of the option, which will be recognized in share-based compensation expenses over a six-year period.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on December 31, 2019, or at any other rate.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:30 am Eastern Time or 8:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004 Mainland China Domestic: 400-6208-038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: #4459945

The replay will be accessible through March 13, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: #4459945

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop’s goals and strategies; Vipshop’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop’s ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting (“ASC270”), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) goodwill impairment loss, (iii) impairment loss of investments, (iv) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (vi) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vii) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (viii) share of loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and goodwill impairment loss. Non-GAAP operating income margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenue. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders as a percentage of total net revenue. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets. Impact from Internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (a) share-based compensation, (b) goodwill impairment loss, (c) impairment loss of investments, (d) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (e) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (f) share of loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (1) non-cash share-based compensation expenses, (2) goodwill impairment loss, (3) impairment loss of investments, (4) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (5) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (6) share of loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from Internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this release.

[1] “Gross merchandise value (GMV)” is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company’s online sales business, online marketplace platform, offline stores, and Shan Shan Outlets during the relevant period, including through the Company’s websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Vipshop offline stores and Vipmaxx offline stores, as well as Shan Shan Outlets that were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company’s or other third-party vendors’ warehouses. [2] Including GMV generated by Shan Shan Outlets for the second half of 2019. [3] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) goodwill impairment loss, (iii) impairment loss of investments, (iv) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (vi) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vii) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (viii) share of loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. [4] “Active customers” is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company’s online sales business or the Company’s online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period. [5] “Total orders” is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company’s online sales business and the Company’s online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company’s offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned. [6] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and goodwill impairment loss. [7] Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [8] “ADS” means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share. [9] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. [10] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders , divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. [11] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets. [12] Net impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company’s financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 RMB’000 RMB’000 USD’000 RMB’000 RMB’000 USD’000 Product revenues 25,010,940 28,062,306 4,030,898 81,510,275 88,721,311 12,744,019 Other revenues (1) 1,072,422 1,256,798 180,528 3,013,673 4,273,107 613,793 Total net revenues 26,083,362 29,319,104 4,211,426 84,523,948 92,994,418 13,357,812 Cost of revenues (20,699,018) (22,318,374) (3,205,834) (67,454,981) (72,314,190) (10,387,283) Gross profit 5,384,344 7,000,730 1,005,592 17,068,967 20,680,228 2,970,529 Operating expenses: Fulfillment expenses (2) (2,095,750) (2,052,916) (294,883) (7,489,393) (7,317,706) (1,051,123) Marketing expenses (1,117,081) (944,100) (135,612) (3,240,450) (3,323,927) (477,452) Technology and content expenses (533,162) (362,160) (52,021) (2,000,894) (1,568,107) (225,244) General and administrative expenses (3) (820,649) (1,732,020) (248,789) (2,674,179) (4,064,264) (583,795) Goodwill impairment loss 0 (278,263) (39,970) 0 (278,263) (39,970) Total operating expenses (4,566,642) (5,369,459) (771,275) (15,404,916) (16,552,267) (2,377,584) Other operating income 185,732 144,162 20,708 757,062 645,413 92,708 Income from operations 1,003,434 1,775,433 255,025 2,421,113 4,773,374 685,653 Investment gain and revaluation of investments (27,876) (30,529) (4,385) 191,842 166,932 23,978 Impairment loss of investments (20,073) (43,973) (6,316) (20,073) (127,589) (18,327) Interest expense (38,011) (14,740) (2,117) (159,744) (86,004) (12,354) Interest income 70,606 70,287 10,096 242,872 217,027 31,174 Foreign exchange loss (1,931) (35,162) (5,051) 71,065 (935) (134) Income before income tax expense and share of gain（loss) of equity method investees 986,149 1,721,316 247,252 2,747,075 4,942,805 709,990 Income tax expenses (4) (231,837) (313,802) (45,075) (566,604) (983,554) (141,279) Share of (loss) gain of equity method investees (60,320) 2,488 358 (46,999) 27,182 3,904 Net income 693,992 1,410,002 202,535 2,133,472 3,986,433 572,615 Net (loss) gain attributable to non-controlling interests (5,325) 45,556 6,544 (4,685) 30,399 4,367 Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders 688,667 1,455,558 209,079 2,128,787 4,016,832 576,982 Shares used in calculating earnings per share (5): Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares: —Basic 132,797,122 133,954,320 133,954,320 132,266,157 133,524,129 133,524,129 —Diluted 140,082,697 135,976,408 135,976,408 140,083,610 136,081,415 136,081,415 Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders——Basic 5.19 10.87 1.56 16.09 30.08 4.32 Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders——Diluted 5.02 10.70 1.54 15.61 29.58 4.25 Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs) Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders——Basic 1.04 2.17 0.31 3.22 6.02 0.86 Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders——Diluted 1.00 2.14 0.31 3.12 5.92 0.85 (1) Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from third-party logistics services, product promotion and

online advertising, fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform access for

sales of their products, interest income from microcredit and consumer financing services, and inventory and

warehouse management services to certain suppliers. (1) Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from third-party logistics services,

product promotion and online advertising, fees charged to third-party merchants which

the Company provides platform access for sales of their products, interest income from

microcredit and consumer financing services, and inventory and warehouse management

services to certain suppliers. (2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.29 billion and

RMB 1.36 billion in the three month periods ended December 31,2018 and December 31, 2019,

respectively. (2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted

RMB 4.50 billion and RMB4.63 billion in the twelve month periods ended December 31,

2018 and 2019, respectively. (3) General and administrative expenses include amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions, which amounted to RMB 0.6 million and RMB 13.0 million in the three month periods ended

December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (3) General and administrative expenses include amortization of intangible assets

resulting from a business acquisition, which amounted to RMB 45.9 million and RMB

14.5 million in the twelve months period ended December 31, 2018 and December 31,

2019, respectively. (4) Income tax expenses include income tax benefits of RMB 0.2 million and RMB 4.5 million related to the

reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisitions for the three month periods

ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (4) Income tax expenses include income tax benefits of RMB 11 million and RMB 5.6

million related to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business

acquisitions for the twelve months period ended December 31, 2018 and December 31,

2019, respectively. (5) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B

ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share

being entitled to ten votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote. (5) Authorized share capital are re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary

shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to

one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on all matters that

are subject to shareholder vote. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 RMB’000 RMB’000 USD’000 RMB’000 RMB’000 USD’000 Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows Fulfillment expenses 11,720 24,044 3,454 73,151 112,683 16,186 Marketing expenses 6,888 1,725 248 41,063 35,038 5,033 Technology and content expenses 25,373 8,098 1,163 203,594 180,493 25,926 General and administrative expenses 70,087 65,315 9,382 353,402 359,869 51,692 Total 114,068 99,182 14,247 671,210 688,083 98,837 Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 RMB’000 RMB’000 USD’000 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 9,540,556 6,573,808 944,268 Restricted cash 497,916 1,145,477 164,537 Short term investments 2,321,244 3,052,726 438,497 Accounts receivable, net 5,674,731 1,295,766 186,125 Amounts due from related parties 17,475 47,964 6,890 Other receivables and prepayments,net 3,594,736 2,897,893 416,256 Loan receivables,net 310,873 306,115 43,971 Inventories 5,368,106 7,708,292 1,107,227 Total current assets 27,325,637 23,028,041 3,307,771 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 8,531,483 11,256,810 1,616,940 Deposits for property and equipment 176,556 101,800 14,623 Land use rights, net 3,885,578 5,541,108 795,930 Intangible assets, net 353,108 337,310 48,452 Investment in equity method investees 667,427 3,112,952 447,148 Other investments 1,470,551 2,002,756 287,678 Other long-term assets 396,447 608,073 87,344 Amounts due from related party-non current 0 102,000 14,651 Goodwill 367,106 236,711 34,001 Deferred tax assets, net 388,770 539,561 77,503 Operating lease right-of-use assets(1) 0 1,715,556 246,424 Total non-current assets 16,237,026 25,554,637 3,670,694 TOTAL ASSETS 43,562,663 48,582,678 6,978,465 LIABILTIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short term loans 1,343,160 1,093,645 157,092 Accounts payable 11,630,172 13,792,200 1,981,126 Advance from customers 1,473,134 1,233,165 177,133 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,512,605 6,534,575 938,633 Amounts due to related parties 323,108 532,788 76,530 Deferred income 367,512 405,994 58,317 Securitization debt 969,000 0 0 Convertible senior notes 4,327,268 0 0 Operating lease liabilities(1) 0 333,268 47,871 Total current liabilities 25,945,959 23,925,635 3,436,702 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long term loans 0 64,515 9,267 Deferred tax liability 4,960 165,098 23,715 Deferred income-non current 400,951 782,068 112,337 Operating lease liabilities(1) 0 1,395,665 200,475 Total non-current liabilities 405,911 2,407,346 345,794 TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,351,870 26,332,981 3,782,496 EQUITY: Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 483,489,642 shares authorized, and

116,395,883 and 117,584,362 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2018 and December 31,2019, respectively) 75 76 11 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 16,510,358 shares authorized, and 1

6,510,358 and 16,510,358 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018

and December 31,2019, respectively) 11 11 2 Additional paid-in capital 9,385,216 9,959,497 1,430,592 Retained earnings 7,907,396 11,924,228 1,712,808 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,883) (56,656) (8,138) Non-controlling interests (51,022) 422,541 60,694 Total shareholders’ equity 17,210,793 22,249,697 3,195,969 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 43,562,663 48,582,678 6,978,465 (1) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, “Leases (Topic 842)” and associated ASUs

related to Topic 842 using the modified retrospective transition, under which the new standard was applied to

leases existing at the date of initial adoption, and prior periods were not restated. Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 RMB’000 RMB’000 USD’000 RMB’000 RMB’000 USD’000 Income from operations 1,003,434 1,775,433 255,025 2,421,113 4,773,374 685,653 Share-based compensation expenses 114,068 99,182 14,247 671,210 688,083 98,837 Goodwill impairment loss – 278,263 39,970 – 278,263 39,970 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 607 13,032 1,872 45,876 14,468 2,078 Non-GAAP income from operations 1,118,109 2,165,910 311,114 3,138,199 5,754,188 826,538 Net income 693,992 1,410,002 202,535 2,133,472 3,986,433 572,615 Share-based compensation expenses 114,068 99,182 14,247 671,210 688,083 98,837 Goodwill impairment loss – 278,263 39,970 – 278,263 39,970 Impairment loss in investments 20,073 43,973 6,316 20,073 127,589 18,327 Investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends 27,876 39,998 5,745 (191,842) (155,390) (22,320) Share of loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity

method investee 62,482 28,459 4,088 52,797 41,707 5,991 Tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends 0 (6,483) (931) 9,967 22,588 3,245 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 613 13,032 1,872 45,881 14,468 2,078 Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions (152) (3,258) (468) (11,469) (3,617) (520) Non-GAAP net income 918,952 1,903,168 273,374 2,730,089 5,000,124 718,223 Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders 688,667 1,455,558 209,079 2,128,787 4,016,832 576,982 Share-based compensation expenses 114,068 99,182 14,247 671,210 688,083 98,837 Goodwill impairment loss – 261,259 37,527 – 261,259 37,527 Impairment loss in investments 20,073 43,973 6,316 20,073 127,589 18,327 Investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends 27,876 39,998 5,745 (191,842) (155,390) (22,320) Share of loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity

method investee 62,482 28,459 4,088 52,797 41,707 5,991 Tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends 0 (6,483) (931) 9,967 22,588 3,245 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 603 12,639 1,815 37,371 14,045 2,018 Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions (149) (3,160) (454) (9,341) (3,511) (504) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders 913,620 1,931,425 277,432 2,719,022 5,013,202 720,103 Shares used in calculating earnings per share: Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares: —Basic 132,797,122 133,954,320 133,954,320 132,266,157 133,524,129 133,524,129 —Diluted 140,082,697 135,976,408 135,976,408 140,083,610 136,081,415 136,081,415 Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders——Basic 6.88 14.42 2.07 20.56 37.55 5.39 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders——Diluted 6.63 14.20 2.04 19.82 36.91 5.30 Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5 ADSs) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders——Basic 1.38 2.88 0.41 4.11 7.51 1.08 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders——Diluted 1.33 2.84 0.41 3.96 7.38 1.06

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-reports-unaudited-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-301017019.html