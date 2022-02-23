Vipshop Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on February 23, 2022
GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights
- Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB34.1 billion (US$5.4 billion), as compared with RMB35.8 billion in the prior year period. Total net revenue for the full year of 2021 increased by 14.9% year over year to RMB117.1 billion (US$18.4 billion) from RMB101.9 billion in the prior year.
- GMV[1] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB57.0 billion, as compared with RMB59.3 billion in the prior year period. GMV for the full year of 2021 increased by 16% year over year to RMB191.5 billion from RMB165.0 billion in the prior year.
- Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB6.7 billion (US$1.1 billion), as compared with RMB7.8 billion in the prior year period. Gross profit for the full year of 2021 increased by 8.6% year over year to RMB23.1 billion (US$3.6 billion) from RMB21.3 billion in the prior year.
- Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB1.4 billion (US$222.0 million), as compared with RMB2.4 billion in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2021 was RMB4.7 billion (US$734.6 million), as compared with RMB5.9 billion in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders[2] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB1.8 billion (US$282.6 million), as compared with RMB2.6 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2021 was RMB6.0 billion (US$943.4 million), as compared with RMB6.3 billion in the prior year.
- The number of active customers[3] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 49.2 million, as compared with 53.0 million in the prior year period. The number of active customers for the full year of 2021 increased by 12% year over year to 93.9 million from 83.9 million in the prior year.
- Total orders[4] for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 216.9 million, as compared with 227.3 million in the prior year period. Total orders for the full year of 2021 increased by 14% year over year to 786.6 million from 692.4 million in the prior year.
Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, “We are pleased with our overall business performance in 2021, despite a slower fourth quarter amid a challenging environment. Total active customers for the year increased by 12% year over year to 93.9 million and total GMV rose by 16% year over year to RMB191.5 billion. For the past year, we strategically focused on core brands and high-value customers and have increased business synergies that are reinforcing our value proposition as a leading discount retailer for brands. Looking ahead, we will firmly excute on our merchandising strategy by deepening brand partnerships, enhancing customer acquisition efficiency and improving customer stickiness to achieve quality and sustainable growth in the long run.”
Mr. David Cui, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, “Driven by steady growth in both customer base and average revenue per customer, our total revenue for 2021 increased by 14.9% year over year, although the fourth quarter came under some pressure. Our net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the year remained resilient with sequential improvement in the fourth quarter due to disciplined operations. Going forward, we remain committed to delivering steady profitability with quality topline growth and creating long-term value to our shareholders.”
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
REVENUE
Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB34.1 billion (US$5.4 billion), as compared with RMB35.8 billion in the prior year period.
GROSS PROFIT
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB6.7 billion (US$1.1 billion), as compared with RMB7.8 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 19.7%, as compared with 21.9% in the prior year period.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB5.0 billion (US$780.4 million) from RMB5.4 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to 14.6% from 15.2% in the prior year period.
- Fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB2.2 billion (US$342.7 million), which largely stayed flat as compared with the corresponding period in 2020. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 6.4%, as compared with 6.1% in the prior year period.
- Marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB1.1 billion (US$179.8 million) from RMB1.7 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to 3.4% from 4.8% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to more prudent marketing strategy.
- Technology and content expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to RMB443.0 million (US$69.5 million) from RMB272.4 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.3%, as compared with 0.8% in the prior year period.
- General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1.2 billion (US$188.4 million), as compared with RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.5%, which stayed flat as compared with the corresponding period in 2020.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB1.8 billion (US$287.1 million), as compared with RMB2.6 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.4%, as compared with 7.2% in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the fourth quarter of 2021, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB2.1 billion (US$325.8 million), as compared with RMB2.8 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin[6] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 6.1%, as compared with 7.9% in the prior year period.
NET INCOME
Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB1.4 billion (US$222.0 million), as compared with RMB2.4 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.1%, as compared with 6.8% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB2.07 (US$0.32), as compared with RMB3.51 in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) share of loss (income) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as an equity method investee, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB1.8 billion (US$282.6 million), as compared with RMB2.6 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders[8] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.3%, as compared with 7.2% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB2.64 (US$0.41), as compared with RMB3.70 in the prior year period.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 683,157,800.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB17.2 billion (US$2.7 billion) and short term investments of RMB5.4 billion (US$844.5 million).
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB6.9 billion (US$1.1 billion), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:
|
For the three months ended
|
Dec 31, 2020
RMB’000
|
Dec 31, 2021
RMB’000
|
Dec 31, 2021
US$’000
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
7,227,682
|
6,873,191
|
1,078,554
|
Reconciling items:
Net impact from Internet financing activities[11]
|
(90,565)
|
(4,926)
|
(773)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(499,787)
|
(1,204,433)
|
(189,002)
|
Free cash inflow
|
6,637,330
|
5,663,832
|
888,779
Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Total net revenue for the full year of 2021 increased by 14.9% year over year to RMB117.1 billion (US$18.4 billion) from RMB101.9 billion in the prior year, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers.
Gross profit for the full year of 2021 increased by 8.6% year over year to RMB23.1 billion (US$3.6 billion) from RMB21.3 billion in the prior year. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 was 19.7%, as compared with 20.9% in the prior year.
Income from operations for the full year of 2021 was RMB5.6 billion (US$876.0 million), as compared with RMB5.9 billion in the prior year. Operating margin for the full year was 4.8%, as compared with 5.8% in the prior year.
Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year of 2021, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB6.6 billion (US$1.0 billion), as compared with RMB6.8 billion in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income margin for the full year of 2021 was 5.6%, as compared with 6.7% in the prior year.
Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2021 was RMB4.7 billion (US$734.6 million), as compared with RMB5.9 billion in the prior year. Net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2021 was 4.0%, as compared with 5.8% in the prior year. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2021 was RMB6.75 (US$1.06), as compared with RMB8.56 in the prior year.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2021, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) share of loss (income) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as an equity method investee, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB6.0 billion (US$943.4 million), as compared with RMB6.3 billion in the prior year. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2021 was 5.1%, as compared with 6.2% in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2021 was RMB8.67 (US$1.36) , as compared with RMB9.08 in the prior year.
For the full year of 2021, the Company’s weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted earnings per ADS was 693,725,110.
For the full year of 2021, net cash from operating activities was RMB6.7 billion (US$1.1 billion), and free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:
|
For the trailing twelve months ended
|
Dec 31, 2020
RMB’000
|
Dec 31, 2021
RMB’000
|
Dec 31, 2021
US$’000
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
11,820,444
|
6,744,644
|
1,058,382
|
Reconciling items:
|
Net impact from Internet financing activities[11]
|
(1,226,467)
|
(89,546)
|
(14,052)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(2,271,896)
|
(3,578,644)
|
(561,567)
|
Free cash inflow
|
8,322,081
|
3,076,454
|
482,763
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB27.0 billion and RMB28.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease rate of approximately 5% to 0%. These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.
Exchange Rate
The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on December 30, 2021, or at any other rate.
About Vipshop Holdings Limited
Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop’s goals and strategies; Vipshop’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop’s ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; the potential impact of the COVID-19 to Vipshop’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting (“ASC270”), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) share of loss (income) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenue. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders as a percentage of total net revenue. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. Impact from Internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (a) share-based compensation, (b) impairment loss of investments, (c) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (d) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (e) share of loss (income) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (1) non-cash share-based compensation expenses, (2) impairment loss of investments, (3) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (4) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (5) share of loss (income) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from Internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure,technology platform and Shan Shan Outlets. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this release.
|
[1] “Gross merchandise value (GMV)” is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company’s online sales business, online marketplace platform, offline stores, Shan Shan Outlets and city outlets during the relevant period, including through the Company’s websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Vipshop offline stores and Vipmaxx offline stores, as well as Shan Shan Outlets and city outlets that were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company’s or other third-party vendors’ warehouses.
[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) share of loss (income) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as an equity method investee, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.
[3] “Active customers” is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company’s online sales business or the Company’s online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period.
[4] “Total orders” is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company’s online sales business and the Company’s online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company’s offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned.
[5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
[6] Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.
[7] “ADS” means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.
[8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues.
[9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.
[10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from (used in) operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights.
[11] Net impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company’s financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.
|
Vipshop Holdings Limited
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
|
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
31,2020
|
31,2021
|
31,2021
|
31,2020
|
31,2021
|
31,2021
|
RMB’000
|
RMB’000
|
USD’000
|
RMB’000
|
RMB’000
|
USD’000
|
Product revenues
|
34,111,067
|
32,276,319
|
5,064,859
|
97,449,712
|
111,256,902
|
17,458,636
|
Other revenues (1)
|
1,663,874
|
1,855,354
|
291,146
|
4,408,777
|
5,802,776
|
910,582
|
Total net revenues
|
35,774,941
|
34,131,673
|
5,356,005
|
101,858,489
|
117,059,678
|
18,369,218
|
Cost of revenues
|
(27,927,515)
|
(27,418,277)
|
(4,302,526)
|
(80,573,181)
|
(93,953,121)
|
(14,743,295)
|
Gross profit
|
7,847,426
|
6,713,396
|
1,053,479
|
21,285,308
|
23,106,557
|
3,625,923
|
Operating expenses:
|
Fulfillment expenses (2)
|
(2,189,585)
|
(2,183,570)
|
(342,650)
|
(6,878,991)
|
(7,652,504)
|
(1,200,845)
|
Marketing expenses
|
(1,703,582)
|
(1,145,834)
|
(179,806)
|
(4,284,274)
|
(5,089,213)
|
(798,609)
|
Technology and content expenses
|
(272,379)
|
(443,011)
|
(69,518)
|
(1,221,264)
|
(1,517,307)
|
(238,099)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(1,256,115)
|
(1,200,449)
|
(188,377)
|
(3,748,548)
|
(4,189,690)
|
(657,454)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(5,421,661)
|
(4,972,864)
|
(780,351)
|
(16,133,077)
|
(18,448,714)
|
(2,895,007)
|
Other operating income
|
164,011
|
89,183
|
13,995
|
707,855
|
924,579
|
145,087
|
Income from operations
|
2,589,776
|
1,829,715
|
287,123
|
5,860,086
|
5,582,422
|
876,003
|
Investment gain and revaluation of
|
investments
|
200,276
|
92,232
|
14,473
|
980,868
|
85,685
|
13,446
|
Impairment loss of investments
|
(38,114)
|
(217,046)
|
(34,059)
|
(43,160)
|
(414,780)
|
(65,088)
|
Interest expense
|
(6,269)
|
(4,899)
|
(769)
|
(67,357)
|
(14,461)
|
(2,269)
|
Interest income
|
155,255
|
194,870
|
30,579
|
449,017
|
671,461
|
105,367
|
Exchange loss
|
(98,021)
|
(34,451)
|
(5,406)
|
(160,097)
|
(37,052)
|
(5,814)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
and share of income (loss) of equity
|
method investees
|
2,802,903
|
1,860,421
|
291,941
|
7,019,357
|
5,873,275
|
921,645
|
Income tax expenses
|
(384,660)
|
(390,691)
|
(61,308)
|
(1,130,016)
|
(1,222,704)
|
(191,869)
|
Share of income (loss) of equity
|
method investees
|
29,468
|
(47,023)
|
(7,379)
|
30,015
|
42,303
|
6,638
|
Net income
|
2,447,711
|
1,422,707
|
223,254
|
5,919,356
|
4,692,874
|
736,414
|
Net income attributable to non-
|
controlling interests
|
(6,898)
|
(7,938)
|
(1,246)
|
(12,399)
|
(11,801)
|
(1,852)
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop’s
|
shareholders
|
2,440,813
|
1,414,769
|
222,008
|
5,906,957
|
4,681,073
|
734,562
|
Shares used in calculating earnings
|
per share (3):
|
Weighted average number of Class A
|
and Class B ordinary shares:
|
—Basic
|
135,646,247
|
135,695,489
|
135,695,489
|
135,077,790
|
136,175,112
|
136,175,112
|
—Diluted
|
139,219,751
|
136,631,560
|
136,631,560
|
138,036,010
|
138,745,022
|
138,745,022
|
Net earnings per Class A and Class
|
B ordinary share
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop’s
|
shareholders——Basic
|
17.99
|
10.43
|
1.64
|
43.73
|
34.38
|
5.39
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop’s
|
shareholders——Diluted
|
17.53
|
10.35
|
1.62
|
42.79
|
33.74
|
5.29
|
Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary
|
share equals to 5 ADSs)
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop’s
|
shareholders——Basic
|
3.60
|
2.09
|
0.33
|
8.75
|
6.88
|
1.08
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop’s
|
shareholders——Diluted
|
3.51
|
2.07
|
0.32
|
8.56
|
6.75
|
1.06
|
(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising
|
(1) Other revenues primarily consist of
|
revenues, lease income mainly earned from the Shan Shan Outlets ,fees charged to
|
product promotion and online advertising
|
third-party merchants which the Company provides platform access for sales of their
|
revenues, lease income mainly earned
|
products, revenue from third-party logistics services, loan facilitation service income
|
from the Shan Shan Outlets ,fees
|
and membership fee income.
|
charged to third-party merchants which
|
the Company provides platform access
|
for sales of their products, revenue from
|
third-party logistics services, loan
|
facilitation service income and
|
membership fee income.
|
(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted
|
(2) Fulfillment expenses include
|
RMB 1.5 billion and RMB 1.5 billion in the three month periods ended December
|
shipping and handling expenses, which
|
31,2020 and December 31,2021, respectively.
|
amounted RMB 4.5 billion and RMB 5.2
|
billion in the twelve month periods ended
|
December 31,2020 and 2021,
|
respectively.
|
(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary
|
(3) Authorized share capital is re-
|
shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to
|
classified and re-designated into Class A
|
one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on all matters that
|
ordinary shares and Class B ordinary
|
are subject to shareholder vote.
|
shares, with each Class A ordinary share
|
being entitled to one vote and each Class
|
B ordinary share being entitled to ten
|
votes on all matters that are subject to
|
shareholder vote.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
31,2020
|
31,2021
|
31,2021
|
31,2020
|
31,2021
|
31,2021
|
RMB’000
|
RMB’000
|
USD’000
|
RMB’000
|
RMB’000
|
USD’000
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
are included in the operating
|
expenses as follows:
|
Fulfillment expenses
|
23,025
|
18,867
|
2,961
|
100,486
|
88,985
|
13,964
|
Marketing expenses
|
3,529
|
2,571
|
403
|
16,534
|
26,834
|
4,211
|
Technology and content expenses
|
20,598
|
59,809
|
9,385
|
152,234
|
252,730
|
39,659
|
General and administrative expenses
|
176,701
|
165,469
|
25,966
|
681,794
|
641,464
|
100,660
|
Total
|
223,853
|
246,716
|
38,715
|
951,048
|
1,010,013
|
158,494
|
Vipshop Holdings Limited
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
December 31,2020
|
December 31,2021
|
December 31,2021
|
RMB’000
|
RMB’000
|
USD’000
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
11,995,415
|
16,297,410
|
2,557,419
|
Restricted cash
|
815,906
|
873,859
|
137,128
|
Short term investments
|
7,328,719
|
5,381,618
|
844,493
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
334,529
|
459,128
|
72,047
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
333,539
|
637,825
|
100,089
|
Other receivables and prepayments,net
|
2,286,359
|
2,326,866
|
365,136
|
Loan receivables,net
|
27,258
|
131
|
21
|
Inventories
|
7,642,509
|
6,865,108
|
1,077,285
|
Assets held for sale
|
408,748
|
–
|
–
|
Total current assets
|
31,172,982
|
32,841,945
|
5,153,618
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Property and equipment, net
|
13,584,459
|
14,376,712
|
2,256,020
|
Deposits for property and equipment
|
73,718
|
382,121
|
59,963
|
Land use rights, net
|
6,062,792
|
6,612,165
|
1,037,593
|
Intangible assets, net
|
333,022
|
320,943
|
50,363
|
Investment in equity method investees
|
1,949,787
|
2,476,868
|
388,675
|
Other investments
|
2,861,034
|
2,482,911
|
389,623
|
Other long-term assets
|
100,328
|
296,366
|
46,506
|
Goodwill
|
593,662
|
589,165
|
92,453
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
628,267
|
760,023
|
119,264
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,580,763
|
1,148,322
|
180,197
|
Total non-current assets
|
27,767,832
|
29,445,596
|
4,620,657
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
58,940,814
|
62,287,541
|
9,774,275
|
LIABILTIES AND EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Short term loans
|
1,043,426
|
1,975,184
|
309,950
|
Accounts payable
|
15,191,313
|
13,144,935
|
2,062,727
|
Advance from customers
|
1,558,891
|
1,828,781
|
286,976
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
7,696,996
|
7,658,677
|
1,201,814
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
444,100
|
429,088
|
67,333
|
Deferred income
|
334,431
|
449,693
|
70,567
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
299,791
|
284,659
|
44,669
|
Total current liabilities
|
26,568,948
|
25,771,017
|
4,044,036
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Deferred tax liability
|
432,995
|
437,202
|
68,607
|
Deferred income-non current
|
1,070,891
|
1,026,155
|
161,026
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,360,946
|
952,813
|
149,517
|
Other long term liabilities
|
121,245
|
272,038
|
42,689
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,986,077
|
2,688,208
|
421,839
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
29,555,025
|
28,459,225
|
4,465,875
|
EQUITY:
|
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,
|
77
|
80
|
13
|
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,
|
11
|
11
|
2
|
Treasury shares,at cost(Nil and 2,742,990 Class A
|
–
|
-1,927,719
|
-302,501
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
10,816,185
|
12,227,637
|
1,918,783
|
Retained earnings
|
17,740,415
|
22,421,488
|
3,518,421
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
-58,954
|
-88,599
|
-13,905
|
Non-controlling interests
|
888,055
|
1,195,418
|
187,587
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
29,385,789
|
33,828,316
|
5,308,400
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’
|
58,940,814
|
62,287,541
|
9,774,275
|
Vipshop Holdings Limited
|
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December
|
December 3
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
RMB’000
|
RMB’000
|
USD’000
|
RMB’000
|
RMB’000
|
USD’000
|
Income from operations
|
2,589,776
|
1,829,715
|
287,123
|
5,860,086
|
5,582,422
|
876,003
|
Share-based compensation
|
223,853
|
246,716
|
38,715
|
951,048
|
1,010,013
|
158,494
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
5,896
|
–
|
–
|
35,377
|
11,792
|
1,850
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
2,819,525
|
2,076,431
|
325,838
|
6,846,511
|
6,604,227
|
1,036,347
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop’s
|
2,440,813
|
1,414,769
|
222,008
|
5,906,957
|
4,681,073
|
734,562
|
Share-based compensation
|
223,853
|
246,716
|
38,715
|
951,048
|
1,010,013
|
158,494
|
Impairment loss of investments
|
38,114
|
217,046
|
34,059
|
43,160
|
414,780
|
65,088
|
Investment gain and revaluation of
|
(22,269)
|
984
|
154
|
(668,568)
|
116,567
|
18,292
|
Share of loss(income) in investment
|
4,085
|
-77,608
|
(12,178)
|
83,404
|
(120,621)
|
(18,928)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
5,896
|
–
|
–
|
35,377
|
11,792
|
1,850
|
Tax effects on non-GAAP
|
(114,165)
|
-1,029
|
-161
|
(82,769)
|
(101,925)
|
(15,994)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable
|
2,576,327
|
1,800,878
|
282,597
|
6,268,609
|
6,011,679
|
943,364
|
Shares used in calculating earnings
|
Weighted average number of Class
|
—Basic
|
135,646,247
|
135,695,489
|
135,695,489
|
135,077,790
|
136,175,112
|
136,175,112
|
—Diluted
|
139,219,751
|
136,631,560
|
136,631,560
|
138,036,010
|
138,745,022
|
138,745,022
|
Non-GAAP net income per Class A
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable
|
18.99
|
13.27
|
2.08
|
46.41
|
44.15
|
6.93
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable
|
18.51
|
13.18
|
2.07
|
45.41
|
43.33
|
6.80
|
Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
|
3.80
|
2.65
|
0.42
|
9.28
|
8.83
|
1.39
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
|
3.70
|
2.64
|
0.41
|
9.08
|
8.67
|
1.36
