“VIRAL: Heart Evangelista switches to different designer clothes while cleaning in new TikTok video”

In her latest TikTok entry, Heart Evangelista is every inch fabulous in her different designer clothes.

Heart Evangelista took doing TikTok to a whole new level. In one of her latest entries, Heart can be seen cleaning her home while switching to different designer clothes and lip-syncing to “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa.

“Day 17. Ate Mel said maglinis muna ako at sila naman ang magpahinga and that’s a command daw. Go,” Heart said.

Credits: Tiktok of @lme85

Netizens were very amused by the video, dubbing her new video as a very posh way of doing TikTok.

READ: Heart Evangelista poses topless, promotes self-love on Instagram

“Sana all classy pa rin kahit naglilinis,” one netizen commented.

“Ang sosyal naman ng naglilinis,” another netizen said.