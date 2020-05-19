“VIRAL: Korean TikTok creator re-enacts unforgettable scenes from ‘The World of The Married’”

Lee Seung-jae, a Korean content creator, re-enacted some of the most talked-about scenes from ‘The World of the Married.’
The World of The Married may have come to an end, but the buzz on the hit K-Drama continues as more and more fans are getting hooked to the show. Not to mention the many fans who still can’t get over the finale of the show.
Admittedly, the show has left fans wanting more of those intense scenes that keep everyone glued to their screens. But luckily, a Korean content creator named Lee Seung-jae regularly uploads videos of him on TikTok re-enacting some of the most unforgettable scenes from the show complete with makeup and costume.
See some of the videos below:
When Sun Woo confronted her friend Sul Myoong-suk about her cheating husband while having a drink at her kitchen:
@leesjae96
니가 내친구라면 행동 똑바로해 이제부터!!!! ##kdrama
When Da Kyung dissed Sun Woo outside a book store by telling her Tae Oh will leave his wife in two months:
@leesjae96
자기 가정 두고 바람피는 남자가 한 약속이 과연 믿을만한 건지 모르겠어서요 ㅋㅋ ##kdrama ##부부의세계
When Sun Woo told Da Kyung’s family that the latter is pregnant with his husband’s baby over dinner:
@leesjae96
다경씨 고기 안먹을거면 나줄래…? 나 계속 당근이랑 파만 먹고 있어 ㅋ ##kdrama ##부부의세계
When Sun Woo confronted Hae Kang’s mom for spreading rumors that she’s allegedly having an affair:
@leesjae96
내 아들한테 한번만 더 헛소리 짓거려봐;;? ##kdrama ##부부의세계
When Sun Woo told Da Kyung that she and Tae Oh made love during the time their daughter was sick and Joon Young came home late:
@leesjae96
그래~! 나 니남편이랑 잤어! ^^ ##kdrama ##부부의세계
World of the Married, one of the highest-rating K-Dramas in South Korean cable television history, ended last May 9.