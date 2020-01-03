Viral policeman, other netizens to grace ASAP stage for ultimate ‘Tala’ dance challenge

The ‘Tala’ fever continues this 2020 as the ultimate challenge for Sarah Geronimo’s dance hit is bound to happen this Sunday, January 5.

In a series of Instagram posts, ASAP Natin ‘To announced that viewers of the long-running Sunday variety show could expect to see some of the netizens who broke the internet on one stage for the ultimate ‘Tala’ dance challenge.

Among those who will perform is the policeman who went viral after catching the attention of netizens with his dance cover of the Popstar Royalty’s four-year-old song while wearing his uniform.

Watch the video below:

The dance cover video of the netizen, whose name is Pat Arafat Santos Tagoranao of Tondo, Manila, has since garnered over one million views on Facebook.

Other netizens including the Bacboyz of Parañaque, Daddy Marc of Pasig, Amadanza of Pampanga, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Physical Education teachers, and the dancing psychologist from Tanay, Rizal will all be joining the said dance challenge.

Geronimo herself gave a sneak peek of her upcoming performance with a video of her dancing to “Tala” inside what appears to be a dressing room.

Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala” regained popularity in late 2019 after a video of a group of volleyball players from the LGBT community dancing to the song as a form of protest against a certain Aling Nelia made rounds online.