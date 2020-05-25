Virgin Orbit to Attempt Its First Rocket Launch From Jumbo Jet

Mr. Hart said the company had orders for launches that added up to hundreds of millions of dollars.

LauncherOne is one of a slew of small rockets under development by many companies to carry smaller satellites to low Earth orbit. With advances in computer chips and miniaturization, powerful satellites can now be much smaller than in the past. Competitors include Rocket Lab, which has successfully launched its rockets from New Zealand and has set up a second launchpad in Wallops Island, Va.