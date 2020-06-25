Virtual Asean summit to tackle Covid response

President Rodrigo Duterte will join other Southeast Asian leaders in a virtual 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit on Friday to discuss the region’s response to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Malacañang said on Thursday.

“In line with the theme ‘Cohesive and Responsive Asean,’ President Duterte and his Asean counterparts will review current initiatives and explore new avenues for enhanced cooperation to strengthen the region’s capacity to address the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Palace said in a statement.

“Their discussions will build on the agreements adopted during the Special Asean Summit on Covid-19 held last April, seeking ways to facilitate the Asean region’s transition to the ‘new normal’ and post-pandemic recovery,” it added.

The Palace said Duterte and other leaders would take stock of the progress of various community building initiatives under the three pillars of Asean — political-security, economic, and sociocultural — and chart the way forward.

“They will exchange views on international and regional issues, including maritime security developments,” the Palace said.

Also on Friday, a special session on “Women Empowerment in the Digital Age” will be held to mark the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on the rights of women and gender equality.

“The Summit is expected to adopt more than ten outcome documents on key areas of cooperation, such as food security and supply chain connectivity in the context of pandemic response, countering radicalization and violent extremism, and human resource development, among others,” the Palace said.

The 36th Asean Summit was supposed to be held in Vietnam from June 27 to June 28 but was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Duterte urged Asean leaders to “come together and cooperate even more” on food and medicine security amid the pandemic.

He also said all countries should be given fair and easy access to potential coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

The Philippines has the most Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia with 32,295 confirmed cases.