Virtual School Open Days as Inspired Group’s schools help thousands of parents searching for September school places

– Bespoke, virtual school tours launched to help anxious parents.

– Face to face on-line meetings, interviews with Head Teachers & Department Heads, multimedia tours of facilities, services and teaching methods, teaching and class demonstrations

– Launched in 33 Inspired schools across Europe

– Over 800 families have selected an ‘Inspired’ school since lockdown

– “We’re very proud of the way our outstanding teachers implemented synchronous virtual learning within hours of closure at every Inspired school around the world. Now they have been joined by our admissions teams across the globe in supporting parents and families to continue their educational journey”, says founder Nadim M Nsouli

LONDON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With the majority of schools across the world still closed, many parents are left with the challenge of finding and selecting school places for September from home. Following its rapid implementation of continuous, live streamed virtual learning to over 50,000 students worldwide, leading independent schools Group, Inspired, has launched “Virtual Open Days” via an innovative and tailored one to one “e-school visit” for families who are in still in search of a school place for their children.

Following the success of the e-learning programme set up by Inspired Education Group (founded by Nadim M Nsouli) for its students during the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has launched a bespoke “Virtual Open Day” in 33 schools across Europe, for families still looking for school places for the new academic year. Since lockdown began on 23rdMarch 2020, Inspired has seen a rapid increase in on-line admission enquiries, up 137% compared to last year.

“In the e-learning programme implemented in our schools, we committed to maintaining the excellence of our academic and pastoral care provisions, ensuring engagement and emotional connection of the students. We felt we needed to follow the same approach to prospective families across Europe who are now worried that schools may not open in time to make a physical visit and final selection before the new academic year begins in September,” explains James Day, Head of Admissions for Europe for Inspired.

Many schools have done group introductions to schools online which parents have commented are ‘difficult’ environments to ask the often personal questions which mean making the right school choice ahead of the Autumn term starting in September. “We wanted to offer a quality and personalised ‘school e-visit’ to families who risked having to make a critical decision on very limited information”, continues James Day.

The “Virtual Open Days” have been designed to be interactive, informative and illustrative. In order to make up for the physical distance between parents and school, the format combines an online one to one meeting and a series of specially created multimedia presentations designed to share a clear visualisation of facilities, services, and teaching methods. In addition, parents can speak with academic leaders, ask them questions and learn first-hand all about both teaching and pastoral approaches – and values. The system was first trialled in Inspired schools in Vietnam where prolonged closures were causing distress for parents wanting to visit schools to make a final selection.

“Choosing a school for your child is one of the most important decisions a parent has to make. The current situation has disrupted parents’ plans to visit schools which prevents them being able to talk to the academic staff and get a feel for the school’s atmosphere, culture and values. With our bespoke virtual school tour, we provide a clear idea of what we stand for and we can offer parents an opportunity to interview us privately to ask questions relevant to their child which might be more difficult to ask in a public forum”, explains Andrew Towes, of Reddam House School in Berkshire.

“At Inspired, we set new standards in education, but more than that, our philosophy is to prepare children for life. We have to lead the way and practice what we teach, by preparing and dealing with whatever life presents us. We’re very proud of the way our outstanding teachers implemented synchronous virtual learning within hours of closure at every Inspired school around the world. Now they have been joined by our admissions teams across the globe in supporting parents and families to continue their educational journey”, said Nadim M Nsouli, Inspired Founder, Chairman & CEO.

