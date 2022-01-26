Virtuos Furthers Global Growth Ambitions with New Studio in Kyiv, UkraineVirtuos-combined.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 January 2022 – Virtuos, a leading global game

development company, today

announced the completion of its acquisition of Volmi Games (‘Volmi’), a 2D and

3D art production studio with 140 employees based in Kyiv, Ukraine. The

expansion is a key part of Virtuos’ growth strategy, as it increases its global

footprint to better meet the growing demands of its clients.

Volmi

was co-founded by Vladimir Loban, Chief Executive Officer, and Miroslav

Baranenko, Chief Operating Officer, in 2016. Prior to Volmi, both Loban and

Baranenko held leadership positions at Wargaming Kyiv. The Volmi team has

extensive experience in the area of content creation for video games. Core

competencies include photo-realistic, stylized 2D and 3D content, concepts and

illustrations, casual game graphics, and animation. Volmi has contributed to notable

games such as Diablo 2: Resurrected, Metro Exodus, Sniper: Ghost Warrior

Contracts 2, Smite, Paladins, and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game.

Following the acquisition, Volmi will rebrand

itself as “Volmi – A Virtuos Studio”. Loban and Baranenko will continue to helm

the studio as General Director and Operations Director, respectively.

Virtuos’ expansion into Kyiv marks the

company’s first foray into Eastern Europe, tapping into Ukraine’s growing pool

of tech talent. The new studio will function as a key node in Virtuos’

expanding global footprint and bringing the company closer to its European

clients, while bolstering its game development and art production offerings.

Gilles

Langourieux, CEO at Virtuos

comments, “We’re kicking off the new year on a high by welcoming another

passionate team to the Virtuos family. What Volmi has achieved in the five

years since its inception is truly remarkable. We are excited to leverage the

team’s deep art production expertise and high growth potential to ensure our continued

success. Looking forward to working with and growing alongside Volmi, as we

expand our capabilities together as a team.”

Vladimir

Loban, General Director at Volmi – A Virtuos Studio adds, “Joining Virtuos is a natural next step in

Volmi’s growth journey. Supported by Virtuos’ global portfolio of AAA projects,

end-to-end art production and full-stack game development solutions, we are

confident of accelerating Volmi’s growth and moving up the value chain to

provide even better content for our clients.”

Miroslav

Baranenko, Operations Director at Volmi – A Virtuos Studio adds, “Both Virtuos and Volmi are culturally

aligned in our pursuit of excellence and having talent development at the core

of our businesses. Together with Virtuos’ support, we aim to grow the Volmi

team from about 140 to 500 employees within three years, in tandem with our

wider growth ambitions.”

The establishment of Volmi – A Virtuos Studio

builds on Virtuos’ track record of studio acquisitions and integrations in the

past decade, including CounterPunch Studios in Los Angeles in 2020, Black

Shamrock in Dublin in 2017, and Sparx* in Vietnam in 2011. In 2021, Virtuos

also secured a USD150 million investment from Baring Private Equity Asia and opened a

studio in Lyon, adding on to a growing list of studios within its global

network.

