Virus cases surge to 56K, deaths up

The Department of Health listed 2,124 new Coronavirus disease cases on Sunday, 1,690 of which were “fresh.”

There was also a spike on recoveries and deaths.

The department released the case update on Monday, having failed to issue a new report on Sunday due to the “significant data” it gathered as part of its efforts to harmonize figures with the cities of Metro Manila and other regions.

The country now has 56,259 virus cases.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that there were 2,009 new recoveries. She attributed this to the robust surveillance that led to the increased number of reconciled data.

Meanwhile, there were 162 new deaths, the biggest spike recorded in weeks.