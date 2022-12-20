SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ELKO Trading Company’s brand ‘VIS BLANC’ attended Cosmoprof ASIA 2022 – Singapore Special Edition, which took place from November 16th to 18th at the Singapore EXPO.



VIS BLANC attended the Asia Cosmetic Exhibition

Vis Blanc introduced 2STEP MASK at the exhibition, which uses a light bulb to express the brand concept “Brightens your skin and appearance.” VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK can cover both the face and the neck in a single pouch. It has skin-brightening and wrinkle-improvement functions. And the product contains hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen for moisture and elasticity. Furthermore, for safety, this product is manufactured in a CGMP-compliant facility in Korea.

VIS BLANC stated that after discussions with partners, they are preparing for a country-specific launch as soon as possible, and plan to launch additional products that match the brand concept in 2023.

http://visblanc.com/