VIS BLANC attended the Asia Cosmetic Exhibition

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ELKO Trading Company’s brand ‘VIS BLANC’ attended Cosmoprof ASIA 2022 – Singapore Special Edition, which took place from November 16th to 18th at the Singapore EXPO.
Vis Blanc introduced 2STEP MASK at the exhibition, which uses a light bulb to express the brand concept “Brightens your skin and appearance.” VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK can cover both the face and the neck in a single pouch. It has skin-brightening and wrinkle-improvement functions. And the product contains hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen for moisture and elasticity. Furthermore, for safety, this product is manufactured in a CGMP-compliant facility in Korea.
VIS BLANC stated that after discussions with partners, they are preparing for a country-specific launch as soon as possible, and plan to launch additional products that match the brand concept in 2023.