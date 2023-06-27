Visa champions women’s success with new campaign for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — To support women’s empowerment in the region, Visa is launching a “Behind Every Number, There’s A Story” campaign timed around the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ to inspire women to leverage sports to overcome life’s challenges.

This campaign revolves around stories of Team Visa athletes celebrating their experiences on and off the pitch in the journey to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Every milestone, from playing in a grassroots community to defending national colours on the field, is accompanied by meaningful numbers that bear a story. This campaign aims to highlight the power of human potential in overcoming adversity, and inspire other women to achieve their personal goals and aspirations.

According to Visa commissioned research[1], 40 per cent of aspiring women entrepreneurs struggle with a lack of confidence when it comes to starting their own businesses. Obstacles range from juggling multiple responsibilities and experiencing cultural biases that significantly impact their self-esteem. However, 74 per cent of women entrepreneurs recognise the positive impact of engaging in physical activities on running their own business, such as helping them to boost confidence and developing skills to become a good business owner. 43 per cent of respondents reported that participating in sports enhances their competitiveness.

“At Visa, we are a data-driven company that analyses numbers for meaningful insights. Beyond the 260 billion transactions[2], we seek to celebrate the individual stories of the people we serve. From game statistics to jersey numbers – we celebrate how these figures reflect accomplishments of each Team Visa athlete, both on and off the field,” shared Danielle Jin, Head of Marketing, Visa Asia Pacific. “By showcasing examples of women who have transformed their accomplishments into successful business ventures, we hope to inspire other women across the region to pursue their dreams and turn their passions into thriving enterprises.”

Empowering women through sports

As a purpose-driven company, Visa strives to remove barriers and connect more people to the global economy. Our longstanding focus on supporting women’s economic advancement is one example of how we bring our purpose to life. As the first FIFA Women’s Football Partner, Visa strives to foster greater equality by addressing the challenges women face in various areas, including sports and business, creating playing fields that are truly level for all women and girls.

During the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, Visa will award 64 grants to women small business owners, with one grantee being selected after each match and from the same market as the Player of the Match. Whether the Player of the Match is a player from first-time entrant Panama, or a veteran from the defending champion U.S. team, a woman small business owner in the Player of the Match athlete’s home country will receive a grant to help towards her own goals. The funding ranges in value from $5,000 for the 48 first round matches up to $50,000 for the final. The winning small businesses will be announced live at the athlete trophy presentation.

