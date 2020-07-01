Visa trouble impedes Inoue-Casimero bout

Japanese International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue’s lack of US visa is causing the delay of his unification bout against Filipino John Riel Casimero.

Naoya Inoue (left) batters Nonito Donaire Jr. during the WBSS bantamweight finals in November 2019 in Saitama, Japan. PHOTO FROM NAOYA INOUE’S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

Top Rank chief Bob Arum told The Manila Times on Wednesday through an overseas call that no timetable can be set for the Inoue-Casimero fight unless the Japanese secured a US visa.

“(Naoya) Inoue doesn’t have a visa. He agreed to get a [US] visa, but he hasn’t doing the interview and nothing is happening with the State Department with this visa, so how I can schedule the Inoue fight when I don’t know when he will come to the United States?” Arum said.

The undefeated Inoue holds a 19-0 record with 16 knockouts against Casimero’s 29-4.

Casimero has expressed his frustration over the delay in an earlier interview with The Times on Sunday, saying he’s preparing to come home to Ormoc City. Casimero has been training in Las Vegas since February.

Arum said he can’t do anything to expedite the issuance of Inoue’s visa.

“I have no idea I am not the President [of the US], I am just a boxing promoter.”

The veteran promoter said he is planning to hold the bout in front of an audience of 2,000 by September or October this year.

“How else can I make a pay for? unless I make an audience because Inoue has a big following in Japan. But the first problem is I can’t even get him here,” Arum lamented.

The Inoue-Casimero unification bout was originally scheduled April 25 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada but the Covid-19 pandemic happened bringing the sports world to a standstill.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons said he would act on the matter within the week.