Visayas marks 125 years of Philippine independence

CEBU CITY — Local governments in the Visayas hold various activities to commemorate the 125th Independence Day.

In Cebu City, a festival dubbed as Barangayan sa Sugbo Festival and a grand ball were among the highlights of Monday’s activities.

Participants joined a three-kilometer walk from the Fuente Osmeña Circle to Plaza Independencia where people gathered to witness the flag-raising ceremony and the festival showdown.

At least 10 contingents performed with Barangay Inayawan winning the dance contest. The village brought home a prize of P100,000.

The city government spent P5 million for the events, which were intended to pay tribute to Filipino culture and heritage as well as to honor persons and institutions that have contributed to the growth and development of Cebu City and its people.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, in his message, called on everyone to unite and to set aside politics for the sake of the country.

“Let us stop politicking. Politics will pass, but friendships last. We live only once and so it’s time to make a difference,” he said.

“Let us make the lives of the poor better, the middle class comfortable, and the rich to share what they have. If we are united, who can divide us? If God is with us, who will be against us,” he added.

The city government initially prepared P10.6 million for the Independence Day 2023, but decided to cut the amount by half amid criticisms that it was too much.

In Eastern Visayas, some localities hold different activities, including a cleanup drive and job fairs, to mark the country’s freedom from Spanish rule.

Gov. Sharee Ann Tan of Samar province reminded the current generation to never forget the bravery and sacrifices of their forefathers in order to liberate the country.

“May we honor their hard-earned freedom that we have right now. May we emulate our heroes’ great love for the country and the Filipino people,” she said.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Eastern Visayas held a job fair where 3,442 job vacancies were up for grabs.

Henry John Jalbuena, DOLE regional director, encouraged jobseekers to pursue their plans of having a job so they could be “economically independent.”

“You (job seekers) have the power to shape your future and break from the shackle of being unemployed,” he said during the opening of the job fair held at the Robinsons Mall in Tacloban City.

In Bohol, officials and employees of the provincial government gathered at the capitol early morning on Monday to commemorate the country’s 125th Independence Day.

Bohol Gov. Erico Aumentado and Vice Gov. Victor Dionisio Balite led the flag raising ceremony and the floral offering at the monument of the late President Carlos P. Garcia in front of the Capitol building.

In his message, Aumentado urged Boholanos to remember Filipinos who valiantly fought invaders.

“Our forefathers surrendered their personal dreams and aspirations and secured a nation we can call our home,” he said.

In Negros Occidental, the provincial government distributed P900,000 worth of insurance benefits to beneficiaries of the Barangay Insurance Program for tanods, barangay officials and employees during the Independence Day rites at the Provincial Capitol Lagoon and Park in Bacolod City.

“Our Independence is more than just a date on the calendar. It is a consistent reminder of our solemn duty to preserve our liberty, promote inclusive development, and work for the betterment of the lives of all Filipinos,” said Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson in his speech.

“To achieve these objectives, we must remain unified as a nation, and transcend our self-interests, political differences; regional, cultural, and social divisions,” he added. With reports from Nestle Semilla, Joey Gabieta, Carla Gomez, and Leo Udtohan, Inquirer Visayas

