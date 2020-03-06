Visayas, Mindanao to experience scattered rainshowers due to LPA

MANILA, Philippines — The Visayas and Mindanao regions are expected to experience scattered rain showers on Saturday as the low-pressure area (LPA) continues to persist, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Friday afternoon.

The state weather bureau said as of Friday, 3 p.m., the LPA was located 110 kilometers east northeast of Zamboanga City.

The LPA, Pagasa said, is not expected to develop into a storm.

Pagasa said the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas and Mindanao as well as the Bicol region on Saturday.

In Luzon, residents will experience generally fair weather with scattered light rain showers in eastern Luzon due to northeast monsoon or Amihan.

The state weather bureau said the country is only entering a transition period, thus there is still a low chance of experiencing strong thunderstorms.

Pagasa has also raised gale warning over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Calayan Islands, Cagayan, Isabela, northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the western coast of Ilocos Norte.

