Vision 3 Series, itel’s First 18W Fast Charging Smartphones Debuts in Indonesiaitel-logo.jpg

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 24 March 2022 – itel announced the launch of its brand new flagship smartphones Vision 3 Series. The Vision 3 and Vision 3 Plus will be available in Indonesia on March 28.

This series featured with “Charge faster, Run Further” are considered an important action by itel to further deepen the Southeast Asian market this year.

Vision 3 is the first fast charging smartphone of itel. The innovation of the technology comes from itel’s deep study of the user habits and pain points in the local market and found the demand for “fast charging”. More than 10 years of experience in the mobile communication industry and localization help the Vision 3 debut.

Compared to the previous generation, the charging time is 2 times faster. A 10-minute charge can support 3.5 hours of talk time and support 158 hours of music playback time and 18 hours of video playback time.

The long-lasting battery performance is achieved by AI Power management system. Equipped with powerful battery (Vision 3 – 5000mAh, Vision 3 Plus – 6000mAh), which can ensure a durable experience of entertainment.

The Vision 3 powered by the powerful 64GB ROM+4GB RAM, Octa Core A55 and 1.6GHz processor to bring user a smoothest-ever operating experience and the largest-ever storage capacity of itel smartphones

Aside from features, Vision 3 is also great in appearance. With a stylish design, the collection is available in multiple shades of green, sky blue and deep-sea black. The dual cameras and metallic stripes bring a superior sensory experience. The large size and high-resolution waterdrop display ensure an immersive viewing experience.

There are even some thoughtful practical designs. Face unlocking system and fingerprint recognition make Vision 3 easy for users to work efficiently and keep data safe. The burglar alarm allows users to turn it on anytime and anywhere.

itel is one of the world’s leading smart living brands. In the fourth quarter of 2021, itel ranked first among smartphone and feature phone brands under 100 US dollars globally, according to the IDC Worldwide Mobile Phone Tracker. As the core force of the mobile phone industry in the world’s emerging markets, itel’s sales network has covered more than 70 countries and regions in Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. Undoubtedly, itel provides new ideas for Chinese brands to enter the world stage.

#itel