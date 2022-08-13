Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

MARKHAM, Canada, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues was $5.2 million in fiscal year 2022, compared to $7.7 million in fiscal year 2021.

in fiscal year 2022, compared to in fiscal year 2021. Gross profit margin was 49.8% in fiscal year 2022, compared to 55.2% in fiscal year 2021.

Income from operations was $1.0 million in fiscal year 2022, compared to $3.7 million in fiscal year 2021.

in fiscal year 2022, compared to in fiscal year 2021. Net loss was $56,474 in fiscal year 2022, compared to net income of $2,913,646 in fiscal year 2021.

Mr. David Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, commented, “In fiscal year 2022, we have invested and consolidated our education resources and built a solid foundation for our future development. On May 17, 2022, we completed our initial public offering, which was an important milestone in the history of the Company. Becoming a publicly traded company provides us with more opportunities to continue developing our education resources. We plan to invest in more profitable and higher growth business areas such as high school education for international students, integrated platform of technology and education, online standardized artificial intelligence driven central platforms and offline personalized education services which are expected to drive exponential tuition revenue growth in the near future. In addition, we intend to close the purchase of the properties at 95-105 Moatfield Drive, Toronto this month. This education facility is expected to generate about $10 million annual rent revenue. Looking forward, we will continue to provide high-quality education to students, execute our strategic initiatives and expand our market share. We believe our organic growth and strategic development will position us well for the future and we are confident in creating long-term values and returns for our shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues decreased by $2.5 million, or 32.1%, to approximately $5.2 million in fiscal year 2022 from approximately $7.7 million in fiscal year 2021. The decrease in revenue was principally because the Company’s sales of vacant land decreased $4.3 million, partially offset by increased rent revenue of $1.6 million in fiscal year 2022.

For the Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 ($) Revenue Cost of Revenue Gross Margin Revenue Cost of Revenue Gross Margin Rent 2,298,198 1,322,188 42.5 % 674,898 256,981 61.9 % Tuition 669,442 319,913 52.2 % 358,241 124,762 65.2 % Construction 8,117 4,663 42.6 % 78,219 19,529 75.0 % Vacant land 2,272,704 990,261 56.4 % 6,613,863 3,058,175 53.8 % Total 5,248,461 2,637,025 49.8 % 7,725,221 3,459,447 55.2 %

Revenue from rent increased by $1.6 million, or 240.5%, to $2.3 in fiscal year 2022 from $0.7 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase in rent revenue was mainly due to the revenue generated from two office buildings purchased by the Company on April 15, 2021. These two office buildings are located in Downtown Markham, Ontario, Canada. In addition, rent revenue from the Company’s facility located in 41 Metropolitan Road, Toronto, Ontario also increased due to an increase in the number of tenants as compared to fiscal year 2021.

Revenue from tuition income increased by $0.3 million, or 86.9%, to $0.7 million in fiscal year 2022 from $0.4 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase in revenue was mainly from newly acquired Max the Mutt College of Animation, a private career college that offers diplomas in Classical & Computer Animation & Production, Illustration & Storytelling for Sequential Arts, and Concept Art for Animation & Video Games, and Lowell Academy, a private high school that offers high school education. Revenue from the Company’s online learning platform, Toronto ESchool remained stable.

Revenue from the decoration and construction business decreased by $70,102, or 89.6%, to $8,117 in fiscal year 2022 from $78,219 in fiscal year 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the negative impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and less focus on this business segment. The Company had no significant income from its construction business in fiscal year 2022.

The Company sold 8 lots of vacant land in fiscal year 2022 and generated revenue of approximately $2.3 million. The Company sold 19 lots of vacant land in fiscal year 2021 and generated revenue of approximately $6.6 million. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had no vacant land for future sales.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of revenue decreased by $0.8 million to $2.6 million in fiscal year 2022, from $3.4 million in fiscal year 2021.

Gross profit decreased by $1.7 million, or 5.5%, to $2.6 million in fiscal year 2022, from $4.3 million in fiscal year 2021. Overall gross margin was 49.8% in fiscal year 2022, compared to 55.2% in fiscal year 2021.

Gross margins for rent business, education business, construction business and sales of vacant land were 42.5%, 52.2%, 42.6% and 56.4%, respectively, for fiscal year 2022, compared to 61.9%, 65.2%, 75.0% and 53.8%, respectively, for fiscal year 2021.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $305,054, or 230.7%, to $437,278 in fiscal year 2022 from $132,224 in fiscal year 2021. The increase was mainly because the Company recorded arrear interest of $172,993 in fiscal year 2022 due to the late filing of tax returns. In addition, there was increased amortization and utility expenses from the Company’s newly purchased two office buildings in downtown Markham.

Professional Fees

Professional fees increased by $139,119, or 65.8%, to $350,636 in fiscal year 2022 from $211,517 in fiscal year 2021. The increase was mainly due to the increased legal fees and accounting fees related to the Company’s public offering process.

Salaries and Compensations

Salaries and compensations increased by $599,299, or 310.1%, to $792,546 in fiscal year 2022 from $193,247 in fiscal year 2021. The significant increase was mainly due to the expansion of the Company’s educational business and the increased compensation that the Company paid during fiscal year 2022 to attract and retain experienced senior management and professional employees.

Interest Expense, Net

Interest expense increased by $0.8 million, to $0.9 million in fiscal year 2022 from $0.1 million in fiscal year 2021. The significant increase was mainly due to a higher bank loan balance in connection with the purchase of two office buildings located in Downtown Markham, Ontario, Canada. The Company’s outstanding bank loan balance was approximately $18.8 million and $6.4 million as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Government Subsidies

In fiscal year 2022, the Company received $490,171 from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program and Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy program. In fiscal year 2021, the Company applied for total loans of $143,136 under the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program, of which $45,450 is expected to be forgiven. In addition, the Company received $39,207 from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program in fiscal year 2021. The increase of wage subsidy was consistent with the increase of the Company’s salary and compensation expenses.

Impairment Expenses

In fiscal year 2022, the Company recorded impairment loss of $379,165 for the intangible assets and goodwill in connection with the private high schools and Conbridge College, a private college because the Company is in the process of improving the efficiency of the operations, streamlining the business lines to focus on its core education sector, and optimizing the structure of the vocational educational business.

Other income

The Company had other income of $20,709 in fiscal year 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the Company had other income of $245,109, mainly from the one-time sales of personal protective equipment to one Canadian financial institution during the pandemic.

Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes decreased by $0.7 million, to $0.3 million for fiscal year 2022 from $1.0 million for fiscal year 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decreased income before income taxes.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $56,474 for fiscal year 2022, as compared to net income of approximately $2.9 million for fiscal year 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $0.7 million, as compared to $1.2 million as of March 31, 2021.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating cash flow was $6.4 million in fiscal year 2022, compared to $4.4 million for fiscal year 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities was $24.3 million in fiscal year 2022, compared to $3.1 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase in net cash used in investing activities was primarily attributable to the purchase of two office buildings for approximately $16.9 million in downtown Markham, the deposits of approximately $7.2 million paid to acquire the properties located on 95-105 Moatfield Drive, Toronto, as well as the payments made to acquire various private school licenses and Max the Mutt College of Animation.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $17.5 million in fiscal year 2022, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.4 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase in net cash provided by financing activities in fiscal year 2022 was primarily attributable to the mortgages the Company obtained from HSBC Bank. In connection with the purchase of the two office buildings, on April 15, 2021, the Company obtained bank loans of $7.2 million (C$9.0 million) and $5.6 million (C$7.0 million) respectively from HSBC Bank.

Recent Development

Initial Public Offering

On May 19, 2022, the Company closed its IPO of 4,250,000 Common Shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of $17.0 million. The total net proceeds to the Company from the IPO, after deducting discounts, expense allowance, and expenses, were approximately $14.3 million. Following the closing of the Offering, the Company has a total of 39,250,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. In connection with the offering, the Company’s common shares began trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol “VEDU.”

Acquisition of Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd.

On July 14, 2022, the Company entered into a Capital Increase and Share Expansion Agreement (the “Contribution Agreement”) with Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. (“Griggs China“), a Hong Kong private consulting and investment holding company offering United States K-12 diploma programs and services of Griggs International Academy USA at four locations in China.. Pursuant to the Contribution Agreement, the Company has agreed to invest $900,000 in Griggs China in exchange for 9,000 newly issued shares of Griggs China, which will equal 90% of issued and outstanding shares of Griggs China. This transaction closed on July 29, 2022.

On July 19, 2022, the Company signed a purchase agreement with the two principal shareholders of Griggs China to purchase their 1,000 shares for a total consideration of $50,000. The two shareholders will retain 10% of the dividend rights of the Company’s Griggs Program in exchange for the sale of their ordinary shares, and the Company guaranteed to pay an annual minimum of $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, to the two shareholders as a retainer if no dividend is to be declared. The payment of the retainer commences September 1, 2022 and remains in effect until August 31, 2032. After completing this transaction, the Company will own 100% of Griggs China.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Markham, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “would,” “continue,” “should,” “may,” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

VISIONARY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS) March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 741,868 $ 1,190,616 Short-term investments 56,021 – Accounts receivable, net 1,653 183,690 Accounts receivable – related party – 286,272 Prepaid and other receivable 179,647 81,522 Inventories – 839,390 Due from related parties 432,676 3,104,042 Loan receivable – current 131,036 – Related parties loan receivable – current – 105,898 Total current assets 1,542,901 5,791,430 Restricted cash – non-current 67,821 – Property, plant and equipment, net 23,240,470 4,469,767 Right of use assets 958,477 35,445 Intangible assets, net 1,082,061 428,061 Acquisition deposits 7,364,241 2,496,790 Goodwill 1,030,399 – Loan receivable – 127,232 Deferred offering cost 940,214 – Related parties loan receivable – non-current – 318,377 TOTAL ASSETS $ 36,226,584 $ 13,667,102 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 278,544 $ 50,198 Accrued liabilities 1,465,318 120,149 Other tax payable 1,435,045 1,020,329 Due to related parties 7,219,022 1,471,191 Deferred revenue 532,520 201,169 Lease liability – current 211,600 16,150 Bank loans – current 542,264 172,629 Income tax payable 1,598,153 1,116,024 Total current liabilities 13,282,466 4,167,839 Deferred tax liabilities 243,762 33,627 Lease liability, non-current 746,877 19,295 Bank loans, non-current 18,278,316 6,214,428 TOTAL LIABILITIES 32,551,421 10,435,189 Commitments EQUITY Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 35,000,000 issued and outstanding* – – Additional paid-in capital 665,985 665,985 Retained earnings 2,587,747 2,577,998 Accumulated other comprehensive income 185,179 163,295 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to the Company 3,438,911 3,407,278 Noncontrolling interest 236,252 (175,365) Total shareholders’ equity 3,675,163 3,231,913 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 36,226,584 $ 13,667,102

* Retroactively restated for effect of recapitalization

VISIONARY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN U.S. DOLLARS) For the Years Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue – rent $ 2,298,198 $ 674,898 Revenue – tuition 669,442 358,241 Revenue – construction 8,117 78,219 Revenue – sales of land 2,272,704 6,613,863 Total Revenues 5,248,461 7,725,221 Cost of revenue – rent 1,322,188 256,981 Cost of revenue – tuition 319,913 124,762 Cost of revenue – construction 4,663 19,529 Cost of revenue – sales of land 990,261 3,058,175 Total cost of revenues 2,637,025 3,459,447 Gross Profit 2,611,436 4,265,774 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 437,278 132,224 Professional fees 350,636 211,517 Salaries 792,546 193,247 Total operating expenses 1,580,460 536,988 Income from operations 1,030,976 3,728,786 Other (expense) income Interest expense (906,398) (141,690) Impairment loss (379,165) – Government subsidies 490,171 84,657 Other income 20,709 245,019 Total other (expense) income, net (774,683) 187,986 Income before income taxes 256,293 3,916,772 Provision for income taxes – current (312,767) (1,003,126) Net (loss) income (56,474) 2,913,646 Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 66,223 (46,789) Net income attributable to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 9,749 2,866,857 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation gain 26,333 164,684 Comprehensive (loss) income (30,141) 3,078,330 Less: comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 61,774 (23,626) Comprehensive income attributable to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $ 31,633 $ 3,054,704 Earnings Per share Basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ 0.08 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding* Basic and diluted 35,000,000 35,000,000

* Retroactively restated for effect of recapitalization

VISIONARY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS) For the Years Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (56,474) $ 2,913,646 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 494,729 53,763 Gain recognized on government subsidy 22,883 (45,450) Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill 379,165 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 202,741 (174,982) Accounts receivable from related party 167,550 (272,700) Inventories 842,346 2,686,597 Prepayments and other current assets (97,322) (77,657) Due from related party 2,114,745 (2,692,545) Accounts payables 227,370 37,367 Accrued liabilities 854,071 114,453 Other tax payable 406,999 877,215 Deferred revenue 329,113 9,796 Taxes payable 473,607 1,010,214 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,361,523 4,439,717 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business (471,550) (151,500) Acquisition deposit (17,016,884) (2,378,418) Purchase additional shares from NCI – (31,808) Loan advance to related parties 425,770 (377,785) Refund of land deposit 52,668 – Short-term investment (55,860) – Loan advance to unrelated parties (2,979) (121,200) Acquisition deposits (7,215,396) – Net cash used in investing activities (24,284,231) (3,060,711) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank loan 85,909 136,350 Proceeds from mortgage 12,768,000 6,060,000 Finance costs on mortgage (49,928) (30,300) Deferred offering costs (451,049) – Repayment of mortgage (469,921) (2,565,470) Proceeds (Repayment) of shareholder advance 5,652,248 (3,995,358) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17,535,259 (394,778) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 6,522 96,528 Net increase (decrease) in cash (380,927) 1,080,756 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the year 1,190,616 109,860 Cash and restricted cash, end of the year $ 809,689 $ 1,190,616 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income tax $ – $ – Cash paid for interest $ 906,398 $ 117,708

