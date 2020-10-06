Visiopharm Announces Scientific Advisory Board

HOERSHOLM, Denmark, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Visiopharm®, the Denmark-based leader in artificial intelligence-driven image analysis, tissue mining, and precision pathology has announced the formation of its scientific advisory board (SAB), comprised of industry experts in digital pathology, quality assessment, oncology, and immunology.

AI-driven Digital Precision Pathology is still a relatively new discipline. Compared to many other battle-tested modalities for diagnostics and research, there has been far less time and influx of resources for research and validation. It will take time, resources, and the sharpest scientific minds to unfold the true potential of this new technology, which has a great promise to fill an unmet need for precision medicine in cancer diagnostics.

“Collaborations within the framework of Scientific Advisory Boards is just one of many ways academia and industry can begin to work constructively together to explore, develop and document this new technology and its potential applications in the development of new drugs and companion diagnostic biomarkers. We are excited to be working with the scientific leaders in our field, under the leadership of Dr. Ralf Huss. And we look forward to contributing to the further advancement of AI-driven precision pathology within this forum,” stated Michael Grunkin, CEO of Visiopharm.

Chaired by Ralf Huss M.D., Ph.D., certified Pathologist, professor of pathology, and managing deputy director of Pathology and Molecular Diagnostics at the University Hospital in Augsburg, Germany, the SAB is composed of ten additional luminaries that have extensive industry experience and bring world-class international expertise.

Ralf Huss, states: “The creation of a Scientific Advisory Board is great next step to leverage Visiopharm’s capabilities on how we practice pathology now and in the future on the highest level of clinical and scientific excellence with consistent and reliable quality. The SAB will steer Visiopharm’s solutions to improve cancer diagnostics, and given the complexity of tissue, find novel insights that are assisted by digital and AI-supported solutions.”

The members of Visiopharm’s SAB are as follows:

Marylin Bui M.D. Ph.D., Senior Member in the Department of Pathology and Scientific Director of Analytic Microscopy Core of Moffitt Cancer Center. Professor and Director of the Cytopathology Fellowship at the University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida, USA.

Andrew Dodson, Director UK NEQAS Immunocytochemistry and In Situ Hybridisation (ICC & ISH), London/UK.

James L. Gulley, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., Chief Genitourinary Malignancies Branch, Head Immunotherapy Group, GMB, Director Medical Oncology Service, Center for Cancer Research, NCI, NIH, Bethesda/Maryland, USA.

David Harrison Ph.D., Professor of Pathology at the University of St. Andrews, UK, Director of iCAIRD.

Anne-Vibeke Lænkholm M.D., Clinical Research Professor and Senior Pathologist at Næstved-Slagelse Hospital, Næstved, Denmark.

Prof. Dr. med. Holger Moch, Director Department of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland.

Prof. Dr. rer. nat. Elfriede Nößner, Head of Immunoanalytics, Helmholtz Zentrum München, German Research Center for Environmental Health, Munich, Germany.

Anil Parwani M.D. Ph.D., Professor of Pathology, Vice Chair and Director of Anatomical Pathology, Director of the Digital Pathology, OSU, Columbus/Ohio, USA.

Bert Van der Vegt M.D. Ph.D., Histopathologist, University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen, The Netherlands.

Mogens Vyberg M.D., Professor of clinical pathology at the University of Aalborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.

The SAB will work with Visiopharm´s leadership team to provide scientific review and high-level advice to the R&D pipeline. The SAB will be involved in strategic discussions for research and pre-clinical solutions as well as the upcoming next-generation Precision Pathology tools for cancer diagnostics. With plans to accelerate diagnostic product development and establish global regulatory programs, the board will also guide these key initiatives.

Adrian Arechiga, Chief Marketing Officer at Visiopharm, commented, “The newly established SAB is an important step for the exciting future development of our research and diagnostic programs. The board members are pioneers in pathology, cancer research, and immunology, bringing unprecedented expertise, skills, and leading scientific perspectives that will guide Visiopharm´s ambitious growth strategy.”

About Visiopharm A/S

Visiopharm® is a world leader in AI-driven Digital Pathology solutions. Visiopharms’ pioneering image analysis tools support thousands of scientists, pathologists, and image analysis experts in both academic institutions and the biopharmaceutical industry.

AI-based image analysis and tissue mining tools support research and drug development research worldwide, while their CE-IVD APPs support primary diagnostics. With the most advanced and sophisticated artificial intelligence and deep learning, they deliver tissue data mining tools, precision results, and workflows.

Visiopharm was founded in 2001 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 900 licenses and countless users in more than 40 countries. Company headquarters are in Denmark’s Medicon Valley, with further offices in Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States. Follow Visiopharm on Linkedin and Twitter. For other news, visit the Visiopharm Newsroom.