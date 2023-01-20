Visit bazaars and experience festive atmosphere in Zaozhuang, Shandong

ZAOZHUANG, China, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Spring Festival is the first day of the first month of the lunar calendar. It is Chinese New Year.



Residents in Zaozhuang, Shandong province flock to a local bazaar in preparation for upcoming Chinese New Year, or Lunar New Year.

This is the most grand and lively traditional festival in China. Recently, as the Spring Festival is approaching, local residents in Zaozhuang, Shandong province have begun to visit bazaars to buy New Year’s goods. Every family cannot help holding back their joy and starts buying New Year’s goods.

Xuzhuang Bazaar in Shanting district, Zaozhuang is said to have a history of more than 300 years.

Every time when number “three” and “eight” show on date of the lunar calendar, people will come from all around to “join in the fun”.

In the last few days of the twelfth lunar month, visiting the bazaars has inevitably become a “shopping festival” for Zaozhuang people.

People welcome the arrival of the New Year in their busy lives and feel overwhelming atmosphere of the Spring Festival brought by bazaars.