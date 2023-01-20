VISTA Eye Specialist to host Eye Health Carnival Nationwide in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In an effort to increase eye health awareness for Malaysians, particularly on the top 3 causes of preventable blindness, VISTA Eye Specialist is excited to announce the return of their Eye Health Carnival nationwide, happening mid-February, 2023 at 12 of its centers across Malaysia. Themed “Happy TuGather”, this year’s carnival is a celebration of togetherness as we usher in the Lunar Year of the Rabbit. The bold & out of the box street-art design of this theme is in line with the company’s core value to always deliver WOW experience to their patients, from its thematic decorations, materials & merchandise all the way to the staff uniforms.



VISTA Eye Specialist’s “Happy TuGather” Theme decor at their IPOH branch – with each branch having their own DIY setup.

“During the Eye Health Carnival, VISTA’s team of eye specialist doctors and optometrists will offer eye screenings for these top three eye diseases, while visitors will also be able to experience the challenges of living with eye problems through interactive games. In addition to eye screenings, the carnival will also feature a variety of other activities, including Instagram-worthy photo booths, physiotherapy, health screenings (including blood sugar and blood pressure tests), manicure services, face painting, among other goodies, adds Fionna Tong, VISTA’s Marketing Manager in charge of this carnival.

In conjunction with VISTA’s key priority “Community Do Good”, visitors to the carnival have the opportunity to Do Good for the community when purchasing limited edition merchandise as all net profits will be going towards supporting local dog shelters in collaboration with “The Tails of Ae’tann” a popular children fantasy adventure book authored by J.J.O

Admission to the carnival is free, and pre-registration is available for those interested. Lasik and Cataract Surgery packages will also be available starting from RM1998 per eye.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, Vista is committed to changing lives through superior eye care, employing modern technology and clinical practices to provide safer vision correction procedures with the best possible results, “From Blur to Clear”. VISTA has recently won multiple awards for its service experience and corporate social responsibility including the prestigious Reader Digest Most Trusted Brand Awards 2022.