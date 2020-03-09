VISTA Eye Specialist to safeguard the clinic environment with Air & Surface Sterilization technology

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — VISTA Eye Specialist has announced today that it has signed an agreement with Medklinn International Sdn Bhd, a world-renowned company focused on improving air quality and surface sterilization, to install Medklinn Air & Surface Sterilizers in all of its centers in Malaysia.



An added measure of safety, hygiene and comfort: A Medklinn Air & Surface Sterilizer at use in VISTA Eye Specialist, The Curve.

Always on a lookout to ensure its patients and staff are taken care of, VISTA works to provide for a safe and comfortable environment in all its 10 centers nationwide – including the upcoming 11th center which focuses on Kids. With a workforce of almost 100 staff, and more than a thousand patients and family members passing its doors daily, a lot of effort is put in to make sure that all VISTA premises are clean and safe.

“Throughout the day, steps are taken to ensure that our center is clean and sanitized. This helps to prevent the spread of viruses or bacteria in our clinic, especially during peak eye infection seasons. We have also installed hand sanitisers around our clinics for patients to cleanse their hands with. Our staff are also trained on how to handle eye infection cases and the cleaning work required after handling such patients,” explains Tan Chin-Ching, Chief Center Manager at VISTA.

“With the current COVID-19 virus situation, we have taken additional steps to ensure the safety of everyone within our premises and that includes the installation of additional hand sanitizers, infrared thermometers, among others. Now, by installing the Medklinn Air + Surface Sterilizers featuring the Cerafusion™ Technology, which uses Active Oxygen to safely and effectively sterilise air and surfaces without the use of chemicals, we can help ensure that our patients and staff can enjoy cleaner, safer and fresher indoor air,” Ms. Tan stresses.

Medklinn Managing Director, Peter Tham, said that to be able to help healthcare establishments like VISTA to make their premises healthier is always part of his goal. “These sterilizers emulate nature by rendering 99.9% of allergens and pathogens harmless without drugs or chemicals. It also helps to remove bad smells, mould and other toxic substances from surfaces. We are proud that our devices are now being used by Changi Airport, Resorts World Genting, Watsons Malaysia, and now VISTA.”

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the largest Eye Specialist Centers in Malaysia. It is poised to also introduce it’s 11th branch in March 2020 at the Curve, PJ, covering the Klang Valley area, Penang and Johor Bahru.

About Medklinn International

Founded in 2005 and with presence all over the world, Medklinn International Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian technology company that creates healthier living spaces by sterilising air and surfaces using Active Oxygen safely and effectively, without chemicals. Medklinn’s patented Cerafusion™ Technology emulates Mother Nature.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200305/2739470-1?lang=0