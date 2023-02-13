VISTA Eye Specialist to Showcase Latest Eye Care Technology

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In collaboration with Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (Ziemer), one of the leading Ophthalmic companies based in Switzerland, VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) will be hosting surgeons from around the world on 22nd February, to participate in a variety of activities featuring the Ziemer LDV Z8 Femtosecond Laser Platform – one of the most advanced laser platforms in the world. A first ever in Malaysia, the event will be held prior to the 38th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress in Kuala Lumpur on the 23rd of February. Over 50 eye surgeons from over 10 countries are expected to attend this showcase.



VISTA Eye Specialist to showcase latest eyecare technology by Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG on 22nd-23rd Feb in their Petaling Jaya Center.

“Our collaboration with VISTA is focused on an educational aspect and an opportunity for aspiring doctors to be able to understand the Z8 technology through experience – hence named – Ziemer Experience Center with VISTA. The Z8 low energy laser is the only Laser platform in the world that is able to perform different femto laser applications such as Flap Creation for LASIK, Femtosecond Assisted Laser Cataract Surgery (FLACS), Corneal Lenticule Extraction (CLEAR) and many other cornea applications,” explains Dominique Van Herzeele, Sales Director at Ziemer. “The experience center offers opportunities to witness LASIK and FLACS live surgeries performed by VISTA surgeons, while also being able to hands-on experience CLEAR in the wetlab offered on-site.”

There will also be Presentations and a Panel Discussion on these advanced technologies. The “experience” for these surgeons also includes the opportunity to hear from experienced Z8 surgeons and users in the region including those from India, Singapore, Korea and also VISTA’s own – Dr. Aloysius Joseph Low, the Medical Director and Dr. Alan Koh, the Chief Ophthalmic Surgeon – through experience sharing presentations and also an expert panel discussion.

“These presentations will allow visiting surgeons to learn the tips and pearls of wisdom that these speakers have amassed over the years, which will aid them to cut short their learning curve and also help them to achieve better results – hence providing for better patient outcomes,” adds Dr. Aloysius.

“To allow more surgeons around the world to be able to participate and learn, we will be streaming the presentations and the panel discussion live on Zoom and Facebook. Our goal is that through this event, we will be able to help more doctors to have greater understanding of these latest technologies to help more patients around the world to see from blur to clear, and live life with great vision,” ends Grace Heng, Chief Growth at VISTA.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the leading eye specialist that specializes in Cataract and Refractive Surgery with 14 clinics across Malaysia. VISTA is committed to changing lives through premium vision care, employing modern technology and clinical practices to provide safer vision correction procedures with the best possible results, “From Blur to Clear”.