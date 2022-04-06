VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) introduces cutting-edge Swiss Technology for Cataract Surgery, giving patients a simple, fast and safe procedure.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –– VISTA is always looking to provide the latest technology available for Cataract patients – making the surgery simpler and improve the result, safety and comfort – not just for the patient but also the surgeon. Having Robotic Computer-aided technology that automates processes, takes away the constant demands of a surgeon’s attention on non-essential details, freeing up the surgeon to focus on important processes that impact surgical outcomes and which requires human experience.



An All-Swiss Technology that raises the potential for a great Cataract Surgery.

Cataract Surgery can be divided into 3 parts – cut, remove and insert, starting with incisions using metal surgical blades to enter the eye. The next part involves removing the cataract by Phacoemulsification – using ultrasound energy to break the cataract into smaller pieces for removal via suction. Lastly, an artificial intraocular lens is inserted to restore vision. In recent years, these lenses have evolved to allow patients to see not just far, but intermediate (such as cooking) and near vision (such as handphones), also known as Trifocal Lenses.

In 2011, VISTA introduced Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS) in Malaysia, making cataract surgery truly a complete laser procedure. The computer-assisted laser helps make the initial cuts, replacing the steps previously performed manually with blades, and making surgery highly predictable, fast, safe and simple for the patient and surgeon. The laser is also able to help the surgeon pre-break the cataract, thereby reducing surgical time, improving visual results and lowering risk rates.

Always looking for improvement, VISTA explored the Swiss made Sophi Wireless Phacoemulsification (Phaco) System by This AG that allows surgeons to have better control of their surgery. Designed to be MOBILE – with no cables allowing maximum flexibility and mobility, and SIMPLE – by taking the complicated controls and handling away from the surgeon, Sophi’s goal is to help the surgeon focus on the intrinsic surgery.

“Another major Sophi benefit is its enhanced safety features that reduces the risk of contamination and increases surgical stability, resulting in a safe and fast surgery,” shares Dr. Aloysius Joseph Low, Chief Ophthalmic Surgeon in VISTA. “VISTA’s objective is to raise the bar in the evolution of cataract surgery and migrate away from manual procedures, towards computer assisted technologies, artificial intelligence and the latest generation of Trifocal Lenses that aim to help increase patient’s safety, comfort and results.”

“The combination of these Swiss designed Robotic Computer-aided technologies: Ziemer Z8 FLACS system and the Sophi Wireless Phaco System brings us closer to this reality, resulting in a synergy that increases the efficiency and safety of our surgery, while maximising the potential for patients to live life to their fullest with great visual results. And this is what we strive for everyday – to deliver a great, safe and simple surgery,” adds Ms. Grace Heng, Chief Growth at VISTA.

VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the leading Eye Specialist Centers with 11 centres across Malaysia.