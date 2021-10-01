Vista launches lease-to-own terms for RFO units

Trevi Towers

AFTER strengthening its leasing services arm, Vista is launching even better and accessible terms for ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units or ready-to-move-in properties.

What is RFO?

These are units where you can already move in right after finalizing the sale—everything you would need is already there!

Since a lot of Filipinos are currently working from home, having a good and comfortable living space is all the more important. What's great about RFO units is that you can easily move right in or lease it out for another source of passive income — something that is definitely a boom nowadays.

Why go for RFO?

RFO units are a safe option for people looking to invest in property since you're already guaranteed of the quality of your chosen unit before the sale is done. This is especially useful for discerning homeowners and investors who want to personally inspect the property before committing (because buying a home is a big commitment, you know).

RFOs are usually located in business districts and near universities, making them a great choice for students, aspiring homeowners, and potential investors. And since they're located in prime real estate, whether you choose to live in them or rent them out, you can be happy knowing that you invested in something whose worth will only grow.

RFOlling for you

Pinecrest Function Hall

The perks of RFO catch your eye? Look no further than Vista's many premium offerings at competitive prices.

Most of its units offer flexible payment terms for those who want to start living their best life as soon as possible. The condo properties in Central Business Districts offer exclusive discounts.

Vista has even made things even easier during the pandemic, with an easy 10 percent down payment. It has also sweetened the deal by offering Lease-to-Own Terms for its RFO units.

Imagine being able to own property in prime real estate like the Symphony Towers, and Pinecrest in Quezon City; Laureano Di Trevi in Chino Roces Makati; lease them as you please—quick and easy.

