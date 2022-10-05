Vitality Plus Launches New Kampo Herbal Medicines And Fermented Foods For Better Health

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vitality Plus International have launched a new series of holistic Kampo herbal medicines and fermented foods that are exclusively designed for maintaining and preserving long-term health. Herbal medicines and fermented products from Vitality Plus are known for helping food to be digested more quickly and the nutrients to be more effectively absorbed by the human body.

Healthy diet for healthy body and mind

In daily diets, most eaters are said to pay attention only to the taste and convenience of food and not to the overall need of nutrition, hygiene, and health. To have a healthy body, a healthy diet full of nutritional value is ever more important.

This is what Vitality Plus aims to change for all eaters and foodies. By combining the speed of technology and it’s effectiveness, the company strives to bring high nutritional value products with traditionally healthy ingredients (which was used in Chinese medicine in the ancient times) to help create more power-packed meals filled with all sorts of necessary nutrients.

Specifically, Kampo medicine was developed to control and maintain the function of the digestive system. It is used to enhance motility in the gastrointestinal tract and promote digestion. Kampo medicine has recently been used for early recovery from surgical intervention, especially for elderly patients receiving cancer treatment.

Natural, handpicked additive free ingredients

To achieve this, Vitality Plus’s supplements contains ingredients like:

Ginseng Shiquan fermented extract: It contains traditional ginseng, rehmannia, astragalus , atractylodes , angelica, white peony , cinnamon, chuanxiong, white Poria, licorice, raw Ginger and jujube.

Brewer ‘s yeast: This product is rich in vitamin B, complete amino acids, various other vitamins, minerals, protein, as well as being rich in dietary fiber. Brewer’s yeast is excellent in helping to aid digestion.

Beetroot: Beetroot is an ingredient rich in natural antioxidants, which can help skin anti-aging and accelerate vitamin E absorption. In addition to that, beetroot is also very suitable for weight loss because it is rich in fiber while bing low in calories.

Soy protein: A plant protein powder that is made from 100% non-GMO defatted soybeans, which is void of excessive fat and carbohydrates from the soybeans.

Vitality Plus International has long been a trustworthy source of nutritional products with ISO22000 and Health Food Production HACCP International certifications. The company takes pride in having a factory with a clean room production area free of polluted sources for maximum hygiene of their products. These products are also sent to third-party inspection units like SGS or Taiwan and the United States to pass the inspections.

Choosing a healthy life

According to the World Health Organization, there are four corner stones of health – a reasonable diet, moderate exercise, smoking cessation and alcohol cessation, and psychological balance.

While health is often viewed as simply the absence of disease, the World Health Organization defines it as “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” This definition provides for a positive range of health well beyond the absence of sickness.

With a reasonable diet being an important part of health, Vitality Plus strives to ensure that the people get all the nutrition they need to avoid diseases by eating a balanced diet full of proper vitamins and minerals.

For more information about Vitality Plus, visit their website: https://en.capsule-filling.com.tw/ or https://www.taiwantrade.com/suppliers/detail.html?companyid=656341

