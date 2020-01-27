“Viva Artist Agency, bumuwelta kay Nadine Lustre”

Nananatili sa ilalim ng Viva Artist Agency si Nadine Lustre.

“Nadine remains an exclusive artist of VIVA.”

Ito ang naging pahayag ng Viva Artist Agency sa kanilang inilabas na official statement nitong Lunes.

Kasunod ito ng naging anunsyo ng aktres sa kanyang pagkalas bilang talent ng Viva Artist Agency at mag desisyon bilang self-managed artist.

Nadine Lustre leaves VIVA, now “self-managed”

Bahagi ng statement ng Viva na kanilang ipinadala sa PUSH ang paglilinaw na nanatiling nasa kanilang poder si Nadine na salungat sa naunang statement ng aktres.

“Contrary to the press statement, Nadine [Lustre] remains an exclusive artist of Viva as she has a valid and subsisting management contract. Under the law, Nadine cannot unilaterally withdraw from her contract with VIVA.

“Any dealings or professional engagements entered into by Nadine, without consent or approval of VIVA, constitutes breach of contract.

“VAA will initiate appropriate legal action against Nadine and/or third parties that directly deal with Nadine in contravention of VIVA’s management contract.”

Sa ilalim ng Viva Artist Agency nabuo at nakilala ang tambalan ng JaDine na pinagsamahan nila ni James Reid.

Matatandaan na noong huling parte ng 2019, una nang kumalas sa Viva Artist Agency si James.