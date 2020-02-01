“VIVA Artists Agency iginiit na talent pa rin nila si Nadine Lustre hanggang 2029”

Itinanggi naman ng VIVA Artists Agency na may inilabag silang karapatang pantao ni Nadine Lustre.

Sa kabila ng pag-anunsyo ni Nadine Lustre na kumalas na siya sa VIVA Artists Agency (VAA) ay iginigiit pa rin ng ahensya na eksklusibong parte pa rin ng kanilang roster of talents ang aktres.

Sa naging panayam din sa VAA founder na si Vic del Rosario ay sinabi nitong may pito pa sanang pelikula si Nadine sa kanila.

Salungat umano sa pahayag ng abogado ni Nadine na si Atty. Lorna Kapunan ang inilabas na statement ng VAA.

Ayon sa mga abogado nito, “This is not a David versus Goliath scenario as portrayed by Atty. Kapunan. This matter is about respect — respect for the law, respect for contractual commitments, and good faith in professional relationships.”

Taong 2009 nang opisyal na naging parte ng VAA si Nadine at muling na-extend ang kontrata nito hanggang 2029.

“This required VIVA to invest their time, resources, and good will to hone Nadine’s talent and build her reputation. This included investing in workshops, training her talents, pairing her with an equally popular actor in a love team, producing movies and preparing her for roles that will showcase her skills as an actress, among others. As a result of VIVA’s efforts, Nadine is one of the most sought-after actresses in her generation,” anila.

“On the other hand, Nadine as VIVA’s exclusive talent is obligated to abide by the terms of her Agreement. This requires Nadine to appear in tapings, shows, and events; to perform roles in movies which she agreed to do; to coordinate with VIVA on projects and endorsements that would advance her career; among others.”

Iginiit din ng VAA na hindi nila inabuso o hinadlangan ang mga karapatan ni Nadine nang pumasok ito sa kanilang ahensya.

“At bottom, VIVA is not harassing or maligning Nadine as claimed by her lawyer. Neither is VIVA interfering with third parties in directly dealing with Nadine. Rather, VIVA is merely seeking to enforce its rights under the law and under the Agreement that Nadine knowingly entered into and benefited from.”