“Viva Hot Babe Sheree Bautista is now a painter”

Actress and dancer Sheree has been doing commissioned paintings on murals and bags for the past few years.

More popularly known as an actress and a member of the all-female group Viva Hot Babes, Sheree Bautista also has another special talent in the arts with painting. The former Kadenang Ginto actress, whose real name is Cherry Hazel Sweet Faye Bautista, has been keeping herself busy during the quarantine period creating more works of art for commission to clients. Sheree also does artwork on bags and cellphone covers as well.

In her Instagram post last July 7, the talented artist shared her most recently commissioned work which she recently turned over to her client. She wrote, “I often have a hard time letting go of my art pieces. But the moment I see the beautiful smiles of where my babies are going its’ like giving them a part of my heart so I always wish that this artwork may give them happiness, positivity and more blessings.

“Putting my vision into a picture is my way of expressing my emotions, sometimes into writing. but I prefer showing you what is inside my mind. Painted this for a beautiful client of mine… who now became a lovely friend.”