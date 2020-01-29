“VIVA set to release 34 films this 2020”

VIVA is set to outdo their record of 19 films last year by aiming to show 34 movies this 2020.

Film production house VIVA Films is set to produce 34 movies this 2020. This was announced during VIVA Vision 2020, where VIVA introduced their film lineup to the media, on Tuesday evening, January 28 at the Novotel Manila.

Besting their record of 19 films shown in 2019, VIVA Films is set to release originals, remakes and “superheroes.”

The Originals include On Vodka, Beers and Regrets, The Devoted, Hindi Tayo Pwede, Love The Way You Lie, Tililing, Untrue, Nightshift, The Other Woman, Walang Ka-Paris, You F Oh, Pakboys, Mang Jose, Ultimate Oppa, Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam, Sa Muli, and 100 Tula Para Kay Stella 2.

They will also reimagine Korean hits like Spellbound, A Hard Day, The Wedding Dress, The Housemaid, A Man and A Woman, Sunny, More Than Blue, The Wedding Breaker, and the Mexican movie Instructions Not Included.

Likewise, VIVA will jumpstart the Caparas Cinematic Universe and is slated to translate the following Komiks to the big screen: Joaquin Bordado, Ang Panday, Gagambino, Elias Paniki, Totoy Bato, Kamandag, Valora, and Berdugo. And of course, this year sees the fulfillment of Francisco Coching’s Penduko starring Matteo Guidicelli.

Actors and actresses expected to topbill these projects include Bela Padilla, Regine Velasquez, Sharon Cuneta, Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes, John Arcilla, Anne Curtis, Baron Geisler, Marco Gumabao, Lovi Poe, Christian Bables, Janno Gibbs, Xia Vigor, Alessandra de Rossi, Empoy Marquez, Yassi Pressman, JC Santos, Alex Gonzaga, Xian Lim, Cristine Reyes, and Kim Molina, among others.