Vivid Sydney To Return In 2021 With COVID-Safe Format

Beloved music and light festival Vivid will return to Sydney in 2021 after this year’s event was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Set to run from 6-28 August next year – three months later than its normal May season – organisers have made it clear that due to social distancing protocols, Vivid 2021 will be scaled back in order to comply with COVID-safe measures.

Back in March, this year’s edition of the festival – which centres around Sydney Harbour – was cancelled amid recommendations against public gatherings of more than 500 people. Earlier this week, the NSW government announced eased restrictions, with 500 people now permitted to gather to attend outdoor seated music performances (up from 20 people.)

“We hope that Sydneysiders, residents of NSW and visitors from around the country will start planning now and book accommodation, tours and attractions to make the most of their Vivid Sydney 2021 experience,” commented NSW Minister for Jobs, Tourism and Investment Stuart Ayres commented.

“I can’t wait to see the creativity that comes forth – we are all hungry for inspiration, whimsy, innovation and fun, which is exactly what Vivid Sydney is all about.”

Expressions of interest for light installations are currently open, with artists and creatives encouraged to submit their ideas via the festival’s official website.