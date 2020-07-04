“Vivoree Esclito on being part of a BL series: ‘Slowly na na-a-accept na din ng society natin’”

‘Hello Stranger’ actress Vivoree Esclito talks about her love for BL series and why she is a fan of the Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara onscreen love team.

Currently playing the role of JC Alcantara’s close friend in the new Black Sheep digital series Hello Stranger , Vivoree Esclito said she was excited to be part of the country’s first major BL (Boys Love) series. “Before ako nag-audition dito and before ako natanggap dito nakanuod na ako ng BL na series yung 2gether and may naririnig na rin ako and kinikilig din naman ako and maganda lang na naging part sa isang project na slowly na na-a-accept na din ng society natin dito sa Pilipinas. Masaya ako and excited na din ako na mapanuod ng lahat itong seryeng ito kasi for sure kikiligin din sila kagaya namin,” she shared.

In order to prepare before shooting her scenes remotely in her own home, Vivoree said she was thankful to be able to do a lot of research online. “Since nasa bahay lang tayo lahat ngayon, so yung pinaghuhugutan namin ng inspirations, ng motivations sa lahat galing sa siyempre advanced na yung technology natin so kumukuha tayo ng information at inspiration sa internet. Ganun lang talaga ka-simple. Kung may confusion kami about some stuff, puwede namin itanong kina direk, or puwede namin i-search sa Google. Sobrang simple lang talaga,” she added.

Vivoree said that she encountered some challenges before shooting the digital series because she is currently based outside Metro Manila. “Yung challenge samin sa pag-shu-shoot sa project na ito kung paano kami magiging in sync lalo na sa part ko kasi nasa probinsya ako. Silang lahat nandiyan sa Manila malalapit lang sila, puwede sila puntahan ng production, puwede sila padalhan ng mga damit at gamit diyan, sa akin wala. So parang own resources ko lang talaga yung ginagamit ko dito. And hindi naman din mahirap ishoot yung project kasi may nagawa na din akong project before and medyo nasanay na din ako siguro sa pag-ba-vlog and with the guidance rin naman sa Black Sheep family namin which is sobrang thankful din kami na nandiyan sila para gabayan kami. Walang nagalit sa amin kasi sobrang mahinahon sila mag-advise at mag-guide. Isa rin sa challenge ko siguro yung mabagal yung internet dito. Nasa bukid kasi,” she recalled.