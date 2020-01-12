“Vlogger Crisha Uy on ex-boyfriend Joem Bascon dating again: ‘It’s not really my business anymore’”

Is YouTuber Crisha Uy reacting to rumors of Joem Bascon and former flame Meryll Soriano dating again?

In her YouTube video posted last January 10 with the title, The Breakup Story (Bye Dodong), vlogger Crisha Uy directly addressed her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joem Bascon for the very first time. She told her more than 320,000 followers that the vlog was her way of ending one chapter of her life. Crisha and Joem were fondly called “Inday and Dodong” in Crisha’s vlogs. She captioned the video with this message, “Hi Bisprins! I’m sorry natagalan bago ako nakapag vlog about this. For the past three years, sinuportahan at minahal ninyo ako. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa love na pinakita niyo samin ni Dodong—sa mga kakulitan namin at minsan kakornihan. Naging part na rin kayo ng aming buhay. And now that we have come sa ending ng story ni Inday at Dodong, gusto kong makasama kayo sa pagsara ng chapter na ito ng buhay ko. Thank you very much for staying, bisprins! Love, Inday Crisha.”

The pretty vlogger also made a statement that indirectly addressed the rumors of Joem dating his Starla and Culion co-star Meryll Soriano who is also a former flame. “Kung may minahal siya kaagad pagkatapos, it’s not really my business anymore kasi dun lang ako sa parte ng buhay niya na involved ako. Sa mga concerned sa akin, sa mga nag-me-message sa akin and nag-se-send gn photos, if you see him na may kasamang iba, it’s not my concern anymore okay?” she said.

Crisha also gave advice to her followers about how to move on after a relationship. “Kailangan mahalin mo yung sarili mo at kahit nasa relationship ka, kailangan mo magtira para sa sarili mo. Yung natutunan ko sa journey na ito is I have to love myself more. If magmahal man ako ulit, I will never forget to love myself. Hindi mo dapat binibigay yung buong buo mo sa isang tao. Kailangan mo talaga magtira,” she added.