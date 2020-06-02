VMware Brings Automation Cloud Service to Southeast Asia, Accelerating Growth of Region’s Innovation Economy

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the general availability of vRealize Automation Cloud Service in Singapore. Consisting of VMware Cloud Assembly, VMware Service Broker and VMware Code Stream, these services enable organizations to streamline application delivery, achieve cloud flexibility and choice while controlling costs – allowing them to fast-track business innovation as they pivot towards the region’s mobile-first, app-driven economy.

Ranked #1 in IDC Cloud System Management Software Report for the 7th consecutive year in a row[1], VMware is a trusted leader in the Cloud System and Service Management software space. The availability of the vRealize Automation Cloud Service boosts data center capacity, allowing all data to be hosted locally in Singapore, enhancing accessibility and security, while enabling businesses in the region to define, aggregate and deploy across clouds:

VMware Cloud Assembly : Automate the multi-cloud experience by orchestrating and expediting infrastructure and application delivery in line with DevOps principles

Automate multi-cloud experience by orchestrating and expediting infrastructure and application delivery in line with DevOps principles VMware Service Broker : Deliver multi-cloud services and policies from a single catalog through aggregation of native content from multiple clouds and platforms into a single catalog with tag-based policies

Deliver multi-cloud services and policies from a single catalog through aggregation of native content from multiple clouds and platforms into a single catalog with tag-based policies VMware Code Stream : Continuous Delivery made easy by speeding software delivery and streamlining troubleshooting with release pipelines and analytics

According to the World Bank, Singapore is ranked 2nd amongst 190 economies in the ease of doing business[2], making it an ideal hub for businesses looking to ride on Southeast Asia’s growing digital economy. Against the backdrop of Singapore’s continued economic success and its reputation as a hotspot for innovation, the availability of VMware’s vRealize Automation Cloud Instance provides organizations with a clear blueprint to successful digital transformation. By streamlining and automating the way IT resources are provisioned and how cloud services are harnessed, businesses will now be able to accelerate their innovation lifecycle while scaling their operations quickly across the region.

“As more companies anchor their operations in Singapore to leapfrog into Southeast Asia’s app-driven digital economy, it is critical that they foster greater collaboration and agility to spur business innovation,” said Sanjay K. Deshmukh, Vice President and Managing Director, SEAK, VMware. “With the availability of VMware’s Automation Cloud Service, we provide businesses with a robust foundation where they can scale and innovate rapidly to meet the dynamic business environment, especially at a time like this.”

vRealize Automation Cloud Service enables the rapid delivery of any new applications and manage the lifecycle of these services on any cloud to meet business needs and a consistent cloud experience on AWS, Azure, GCP or VMC to serve consumers’ needs. On the IT front, this will abstract away the complexities of consuming multiple public cloud services and foster greater collaboration between Developers and IT operators, all while maintaining proper security and compliance with flexible guardrails including role-based policies across all cloud environments.

