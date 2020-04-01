VMware Enriches Digital Workspace Solutions to Meet Evolving Business Continuity Needs

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, announced the general availability of several Workspace ONE capabilities aimed at addressing critical employee experience use cases — accelerating successful onboarding, building new ways of working for all, and supporting a remote-first workforce.

“At a time when business is far from usual, companies are leaning on our digital workspace solutions to enable their employees to work remotely, maintain productivity, increase connectivity, and provide more secure access to applications regardless of the endpoint,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “And, we’re constantly evolving our solutions to improve all aspects of an employee’s digital experience — from recruitment to retirement — to help companies win and keep the best talent.”

VMware Expands Its Digital Workspace Portfolio To Address Critical Employee Experiences

Workspace ONE delivers a compelling and hyper-personalized employee experience and can help organizations tackle some of their toughest HR- and IT-related challenges, such as:

Accelerating Successful Onboarding: Workspace ONE makes connecting devices to company resources simple, and helps empower employees to hit the ground running on day one with immediate access to all their important apps and services.

Workspace ONE makes connecting devices to company resources simple, and helps empower employees to hit the ground running on day one with immediate access to all their important apps and services. Building New Ways of Working: Workspace ONE can help companies develop and retain top talent by continually engaging employees with company information and leveraging curated notifications for corporate communications. For example, HR and IT teams can simplify complex workflows by integrating Workspace ONE with third-party systems.

Workspace ONE can help companies develop and retain top talent by continually engaging employees with company information and leveraging curated notifications for corporate communications. For example, HR and IT teams can simplify complex workflows by integrating Workspace ONE with third-party systems. Cultivate a Remote-First Experience: Workspace ONE helps organizations build a digital environment and manage employee policies that support the success of the most remote employee to enable every employee to be successful. VMware is helping organizations enable a remote workforce by:

Workspace ONE helps organizations build a digital environment and manage employee policies that support the success of the most remote employee to enable every employee to be successful. VMware is helping organizations enable a remote workforce by: Delivering digital workspaces on organizational or personal endpoints to access critical applications Better protecting all endpoints that are accessing organizational assets remotely Accelerating performance of organizational applications on remote connections Providing elastic capacity to scale new users instantly and on demand

Day 0 Employee Experience: Building on Workspace ONE’s out-of-the-box onboarding options across all platforms — iOS, Android, Windows 10, and macOS — day zero support enables organizations to engage employees even before they’ve officially started. Once an offer letter has been signed, with Workspace ONE, IT admins can provision a subset of applications and workflows to Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub, such as access to employee directories, intranet, benefits signup and new device selection. This enables the employee to dive in prior to day one, allowing organizations to provide an exceptional new employee experience and drive engagement as soon as a candidate accepts their offer.

Building on Workspace ONE’s out-of-the-box onboarding options across all platforms — iOS, Android, Windows 10, and macOS — day zero support enables organizations to engage employees even before they’ve officially started. Once an offer letter has been signed, with Workspace ONE, IT admins can provision a subset of applications and workflows to Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub, such as access to employee directories, intranet, benefits signup and new device selection. This enables the employee to dive in prior to day one, allowing organizations to provide an exceptional new employee experience and drive engagement as soon as a candidate accepts their offer. Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub Passport: Blending employee technology experiences with physical experiences, Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub Passport simplifies employee access to physical office locations. Enabled through a partnership with HID Global, employees can use the Intelligent Hub app on their personal or company-owned mobile device to gain entry to buildings.

Blending employee technology experiences with physical experiences, Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub Passport simplifies employee access to physical office locations. Enabled through a partnership with HID Global, employees can use the Intelligent Hub app on their personal or company-owned mobile device to gain entry to buildings. Workspace ONE Cards: Workspace ONE Cards helps employees save and organize connections by taking a picture of business cards and automatically adding the detail into their contacts stored in Intelligent Hub.

Workspace ONE Cards helps employees save and organize connections by taking a picture of business cards and automatically adding the detail into their contacts stored in Intelligent Hub. Intelligent Hub ‘For You’ Tab: To simplify the delivery of information to employees and personalize the in-app experience, Intelligent Hub now features a For You tab that bubbles up notifications most relevant to individual employees based on their job function, location and app usage behavior.

Additional Resources:

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware, Horizon, Workspace ONE and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.