VNPR Hosted the Awards Ceremonty of Photography Contest “Resilient Vietnam”

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On 10 Octorber 2020, the Vietnam Public Relations Network (VNPR) held the award ceremony of the photo contest “Resilient Vietnam”. The event was held at the Youth Cultural House in Ho Chi Minh City, which is also the venue for the photo exhibition of “Resilient Vietnam” which lasted from October 9 to October 11, 2020. At the same time, the whole program was also broadcasted online on the fanpage Vietnam Public Relations Network.



The winning photos of “Resilient Vietnam” – a photo contest hosted by Vietnam Public Relations Network (VNPR)

Photo contest “Resilient Vietnam” is a nationwide community project started from August 24, 2020 to September 30, 2020, with the scope of spreading impressive photos of the Vietnamese people in the social context of COVID-19 pandemic. The contest is opened for everyone, with two main categories of awards: Professional Camera photos and Phone photos.

VNPR has received more than 1,000 submissions from 350 professional and semi-professional authors from all over the country since the launch of the contest. The photos are evaluated and scored based specific criterias, by three professional photographers: Photographer Tran Tuan Viet, Photojournalist Nguyen Hoang Ha and Photojournalist Nguyen Huy Kham. Based on the final results, prizes were awarded to the following authors:

1. The Professional Camera photos:

Gold Prize: Author Luu Trong Dat

Silver Prize: Author Le Chung

Silver Prize: Author Le Bronze Prize: Author Bui Cuong Quyet

2. The Phone photos:

Gold Prize: Author Nguyen Thanh Dat

Silver Prize: Author Do Anh Vu

Silver Prize: Author Do Anh Bronze Prize: Author Dang Vu Anh

3. The Inspirational Prize: Author Nguyen A

The awarded photos will be showcased at the Times Square Billboard – NYC, a way to send a message to the world about how strongly Vietnam as a country and the Vietnamese as a united people work together to keep the country and the people safe and strong at times of crisis.

Mr. Nguyen Khoa My, Chairman of the Vietnam Public Relations Network (VNPR), shared: “With the scope of expressing meaningful messages to the community, the ‘Resilient Vietnam‘ photo contest not only highlights the art of photography, but also to vividly tell stories of resilient Vietnam, filled with appreciation and gratitude. The impressive numbers of authors and submissions demonstrate a strong interest from the publics and professionals for this contest, giving a meaningful message from ‘Resilient Vietnam‘: With a spirit of patriotism and national solidarity, not only the Vietnamese but also the global citizens are able to stand together and effectively fight the COVID pandemic.”

About VNPR

Vietnam Public Relations Network (VNPR) – was established with the scope of building a professional social organisation. With this organisation, the Vietnamese Public Relations Practitioners will be recognised and honoured with the meaning and core values in professional field. VNPR aims to always adapt the domestic industry to meet the standards of chaging global public relations, contribute to economic and social development.

Our Mission:

To build Public Relations into a recognised, honoured and respected profession.

To inspire and motivate public relations pracitioners, educate the next generation of professionals, together contribute to building a civilized society and a developed economy.

To set up, maintain and develop standards for the professional industry.

Our Vision:

To be Vietnam Public Relations Network is the beginning.

To become Vietnam Public Relations Associations in 2021.

To become member of regional and global professional associations.

Our Values:

To value and honour the public relations industry and public relations practitioners.

To indicate public relation is an influential, independent career.

To be a standard career and meet the standards to be awarded.

To create inspiration – pride – passion and strive for a career.

