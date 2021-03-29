VolitionRx Limited Appoints Two New Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) (“Volition”), a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases in both humans and animals, announced today the appointment of Ms. Kim Nguyen and Mr. Richard Brudnick to the Company’s Board of Directors effective March 25, 2021. Ms. Nguyen was also appointed as Chair of the Company’s Compensation Committee and as a member of the Nominations and Governance Committee, and Mr. Brudnick was appointed as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim and Richard to the Volition Board of Directors to help the company transition into the commercialisation phase, with anticipated product launches worldwide,” said Dr. Martin Faulkes, Volition’s Executive Chairman. “Both directors join in an independent capacity and bring with them extensive business experience, in particular Kim with global HR expertise and Richard with extensive commercialisation know-how and, as such, will provide valuable strategic, operational and commercial management input to our Board.”

On joining the Volition Board Ms. Nguyen commented, “I am delighted to join the Volition team at such an exciting time. Volition’s employees and consultants have been at the very heart of the Company’s achievements to-date and I look forward to help shaping Volition’s future organisational strategy.

On joining the Volition Board Mr. Brudnick commented, “I too am excited to join Volition as it embarks on the commercialisation of its Nu.Q® technology platform. This simple, cost effective ELISA platform could provide an accessible test to millions of people around the world.”

Ms. Nguyen is an international HR professional with over 20 years-experience working with fast growing multinational technology companies covering Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific (“APAC”) markets. Ms. Nguyen currently serves as Head of HR for Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. covering Tech and Portfolio businesses, where she leads a 25 person HR team supporting over 15,000 employees across the APAC region. Ms. Nguyen holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology (Hons) from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.

Mr. Brudnick has held senior positions in the areas of Portfolio Strategy & Business Development and Corporate Development in a number of pharmaceutical companies and currently serves as Chief Business Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., (NASDAQ GS: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a position he has held since June 2018. Mr. Brudnick received a B.S. and M.S. in Management Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid – an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition’s research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with a small laboratory in California and additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

