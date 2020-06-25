VolitionRx Releases Business Update Video and Announces Addition to the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) (“Volition”), a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases, today released a business update video and announced that it will be added to both the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes’ annual reconstitution, effective at the close of trading tomorrow, June 26, 2020, based on a preliminary list of additions initially made public on June 5, 2020.

For a business update from Cameron Reynolds, watch this video.

https://youtu.be/mmgaLlP28is

“Inclusion in the Russell Indexes® is an important achievement for Volition. It is a testament to the significant progress we’ve made as a company over the past few years and we believe that membership will provide further visibility within the financial community and greater liquidity in our shares,” stated Cameron Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer of Volition. “We look forward to introducing a wider investor audience to our platform and growth story, and to continuing to execute on our strategy in the second half of the year with several important milestones, including advancing our trials and an expected product launch, that further us on the path toward long-term value creation.”

Indexes benchmarked by the FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, are extensively used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds as well as a tool to measure active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. Indexes.

Membership of the well-known Russell Indexes® brings with it numerous benefits including the automatic insertion into the appropriate growth and value style indexes. This inclusion remains in place for one year. FTSE Russell traditionally determines the membership for its Russell Indexes® by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $15 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid – an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition’s research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition’s website volition.com or connect with us via:

Safe Harbor Statement

