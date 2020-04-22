“Volleyball stars and celebs greet Gretchen Ho a happy birthday”

Birthday girl Gretchen Ho shared birthday greetings from friends in sports and showbiz last April 20.

For her 30th birthday this year, host and athlete Gretchen Ho shared that she was spending her day in quarantine cooking kimchi rice for her birthday lunch. The Umagang Kay Ganda host also reposted Instagram Stories dedicated to her by friends and former teammates. Volleyball stars like Alyssa Valdez, Charo Soriano, Fille Cainglet-Cayetano as well as showbiz personalities like Marlo Mortel, Aubrey Miles, Boom Gonzalez, and Vicki Belo also posted greetings for the pretty Chinita.