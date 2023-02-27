VOLUNTEER WEST JOINS AUSTRALIAN MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITY SERVICES TO FURTHER VOLUNTEERING IMPACT IN THE WESTERN METRO REGION OF MELBOURNE.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Australian Multicultural Community Services (AMCS) and Volunteer West are excited to announce they are coming together to further support for volunteers and championing of volunteering for better community health and wellbeing in the Western region of Melbourne.

Volunteer West, a trusted leader in inclusive volunteering practices and a dedicated volunteer resource centre will join with Australian Multicultural Community Services to further uplift the communities in the West.

AMCS, a diverse not-for-profit charity, has a proud 40-year history of supporting people in multicultural communities through various support services including Home Care for seniors, volunteering, social engagement, adult education and employment pathways. With a head office in Maidstone and branch in Geelong, AMCS are well placed to appreciate connection to the Western suburbs in addition to owning existing capabilities further afield.

The process has been taking place progressively over the last six months, as resources and programs are combined to reach more people with vital support services. The two organisations will begin with collaborative delivery of existing services and programs while implementing plans for Volunteer West to transition into part of AMCS.

“The board unanimously decided that joining Australian Multicultural Community Services would be the best synergistic option for Volunteer West going forward, to continue on a shared path and to open up new opportunities to help the community. We are so proud of what Volunteer West has achieved over the past 16 years and are confident that AMCS – led by their able CEO Elizabeth – will expand on Volunteer West’s impact and vision.”

– Roland Selvanayagam, Volunteer West Board President

This transition will allow for an extension of the shared vision of improving people’s lives through volunteering and building community resilience through a sustainable and collaborative approach.

Both organisations are working to ensure a seamless transition for all, including staff, volunteers, stakeholders, and program participants.

“AMCS is proud to welcome Volunteer West to our organisation. We look forward to continuing their considerable legacy of volunteer engagement and volunteering best practice. I would like to personally thank the staff, volunteers and Board of Volunteer West and acknowledge the impact that their services and programs have had on communities in the Western suburbs to date. The impact of volunteers on the community cannot be overstated. AMCS are committed to supporting people in these roles and have no doubt that with Volunteer West’s expertise and best practice resources, we will continue to provide the highest quality support.”

– Elizabeth Drozd, CEO Australian Multicultural Community Services

“This is an exciting next step for AMCS. In our efforts to provide care and support for those in the community, we are delighted that Volunteer West have recognised our commitment as we look to expand on their substantial impact to date. I have no doubt that the knowledge and experience of the Volunteer West team will work to strengthen our volunteering practices and result in tangible positive outcomes for all involved.”

– Russell Howard, Chairperson Australian Multicultural Community Services

Both AMCS and Volunteer West are confident that volunteers from across the Western region of Melbourne, and Victoria will benefit from the collaboration, knowledge sharing and outcomes of this next step.

“Volunteer West has made incredible strides in the past three years audaciously reimagining volunteering to be inclusive, meaningful, and transformative. The same audacity drives the connection of Volunteer West with AMCS, and with AMCS’ incredible leadership, communities and volunteers in the West will be well-supported to make a difference.”

– Thu-Trang, Former CEO Volunteer West

For further information about Australian Multicultural Community Services, please visit www.amcservices.org.au

For further information about Volunteer West, please visit www.volunteerwest.org.au

With its 40-year history, Australian Multicultural Community Services Ltd. (AMCS) provide a range of support services to Victorians from diverse backgrounds, especially to those who may experience disadvantages because of age, language barriers, social isolation, gender, disability, or health issues.

Volunteer West’s mission is to uplift the profile and practice of volunteering as community building for social and economic wellbeing. Volunteer West’s focus is inclusive volunteering experiences that sustain personal well-being and build community resilience.

Enquiries:

Katie Levine

Manager – Marketing

Australian Multicultural Community Services

Katie.Levine@amcservices.org.au

0402 880 014

