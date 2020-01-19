Volunteers from Cagayan, Ecija bring more aid to Taal evacuees

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — The Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) here has sent a 14-member medical team to help Batangas doctors and nurses who have been giving free medical services to the victims of the Taal volcanic eruption.

The medical volunteers, who will treat patients at the Batangas Medical Center, also brought N95 face masks and surgical and medical equipment on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope to ease the burden of the evacuees as they rise from the quagmire of calamity,” said Dr. Glenn Mathew Baggao, chief of CVMC.

The team is composed of two doctors, eight nurses, a pharmacist, two drivers, and an attendant.

FEATURED STORIES

In Nueva Ecija, the Palayan City government facilitated the delivery of relief goods, which included 500 sacks of rice, 300 blankets, 200 N95 masks, 1,500 bottles of water, and personal hygiene kits.

The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office also gathered donations from policemen and other stakeholders.

Bishop Sofronio Bancud of the Diocese of Cabanatuan encouraged the faithful to continue helping the victims of the eruption.

/atm

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ