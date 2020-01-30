Voter registration in Taal – affected areas resuming on February 3, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Voter registration areas affected by Tal Volcano’s eruption in Batangas and Cavite will resume on Monday, February 3, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Thursday.

“Due to a return to normal working conditions, #VoterReg2020 resumes on 3 February 2020 in the following areas,” Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said in a text message to reporters.

In Batangas, voter registration will resume in Alitagtag, Balete, Laurel, Lemery, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Taal, Talisay, Cuenca, Lipa City, Tanauan City, Balayan, Calaca, Calatagan, Tuy, San Luis, Mabini, Lian, and Malvar.

In Cavite, voter registration will likewise resume in Alfonso, Indang, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Amadeo.

Meanwhile, voter registration will resume in the municipality of Mataas na Kahoy (Mataasnakahoy) in Batangas on February 10, Jimenez added.

The suspension of the registration in areas within and beyond the 14-kilometer danger zone was announced by the Comelec on January 17 in the wake of Taal Volcano’s eruption.

