Voter registration resumes on January 20 – Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — Voter registration for the 2022 national and local elections will resume on January 20, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Friday.

How can I register?

Those who wish to apply for voter registration shall visit the Office of the Election Officer of the city or municipality where the applicant lives, Comelec said.

Applicants can visit the city or municipality election officer’s office every Monday to Saturday, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the poll body added.

To qualify, Comelec said an applicant must be at least 18 years of age “on or before Election Day, or on May 9, 2022.”

The applicant shall also be a resident in the Philippines for at least one year, and in the place where he or she intends to vote for at least six months on or before Election Day, it also said.

Registered voters as of the May 2019 midterm elections need not apply, Comelec said.

Until when can I register?

Comelec said the registration period will run until September 30, 2021. However, the poll body said, the registration will be suspended on April 9 and 10, 2020 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday), December 25, 2020 (Christmas Day), and April 1 and 2, 2021 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday).

Other election-related processes

Aside from application for registration, Comelec said the public can also process transfer of registration records, change/correction of entries in the registration record, reactivation of registration record, and reinstatement of name in the list of voters.

Updating of records shall also be done personally at the Office of the Election Officer.

“Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens as well as members of Indigenous Peoples or Indigenous Cultural Communities and other members of vulnerable sectors may also update their records,” Comelec said.

