Voter registration suspended until August 31 – Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has extended the suspension of voter registration until August 31, 2020 amid the rising number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the country.

“The suspension was previously set only until June 30 but was extended for two more months in view of the still rising number of COVID-19 cases nationwide,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our field personnel continue to outfit their existing offices and procure supplies in order to be COVID-19 ready. We are continuously refining our guidelines and health and safety protocols so that we do not contribute to the further spread of the virus,” he added.

On March 9, all Comelec offices nationwide were directed to suspend voter registration until March 31.

The suspension was extended further until April 30 and June 30.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 36,438 COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Nine thousand nine hundred fifty six patients have so far recovered while 1,255 others have died.

