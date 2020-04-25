Voter registration suspension extended to June 30

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has extended the suspension of voter registration and all voter registration activities until June 30 following the President’s order to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) by another 15 days.

Comelec Executive Director Bartolome Sinocruz, Jr. said the nationwide extension was approved “in light of the extension of the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine until May 15 in select areas in the country.”

“The conduct of voter registration is not yet advisable since there will be restrictions on the movement of people and on certain activities,” Sinocruz added.

This is the third suspension of the system of continuing registration of voters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The period from May 1 to June 30 will give the Commission time to put in place anti-Covid-19 measures in relation to the conduct of the registration of voters once it resumes,” Sinocruz said.