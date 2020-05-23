Voters registration resumes on June 1 in Benguet, Baguio

BAGUIO CITY –– The Commission on Elections will resume the processing of voters registration and application for voters certification on July 1 in Baguio and all Benguet municipalities.

Because of the quarantine, aspiring voters must accomplish all of the required forms, which can be downloaded from the agency website, because of social distancing rules that allow poll officials to deal with only one applicant at a time, said lawyer Elenita Tabangin-Capuyan, Benguet election supervisor.

All applicants will be required to wear face masks and gloves at all times, except when they are required to submit their biometric data, such as fingerprints, she said.

Comelec will maintain health safety protocols by requiring applicants to frequently wash their hands before and after handling agency tools and devices.

