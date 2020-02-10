Voting For Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of The Decade Is Now Open

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 11, 2020

The time to make the hardest decision of your life has arrived – voting for Triple J’s Hottest 100 of the Decade has finally opened, and we’re already stressed thinking about it.

You thought that making a 10-song shortlist for each year was difficult? Now you’ve got to do it for the tens of thousands of songs that you might have loved from the past decade.

Plenty of acts are already campaigning for their songs that you think they should vote for. Ball Park Music have done it for 2011’s ‘It’s Nice To Be Alive’, Amy Shark is pushing for her 2016 smash ‘Adore’ and Violent Soho have frankly made a very convincing argument for you to chuck 2013’s ‘Covered In Chrome’ a vote.

While there are certainly some favourites to win – Gotye, Lorde, Flume etc – predicting the winner of this countdown is going to be borderline impossible, but try and have a crack anyway.

Voting for the Hottest 100 of the Decade stays open until midday AEDT Monday, 9th March. The countdown will then take place on Saturday, 14th March.

You can place your votes here. Happy voting!