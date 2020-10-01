Voting on Cayetano’s resignation offer was a waste of time — Nograles

MANILA, Philippines — Voting on the offer to resign of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano the other day was a waste of legislative time especially when such a process is not stipulated in the rules and amid more pressing concerns, PBA party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles said Thursday.

Nograles, in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel on Thursday, bared that he did not participate in the nominal voting for the motion to reject Cayetano’s resignation offer during Wednesday’s session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker pointed out that there is a difference between resigning and offering to resign. In Cayetano’s case, Nograles said he only offered to resign.

“When the voting already started, when the motion was placed and it started, I just decided to walk out of the hall. It’s something that I cannot, in good conscience, participate and charge it to taxpayers’ time. This was a waste of legislative time,” Nograles said.