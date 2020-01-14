VP asks LGUs to set up animal evacuation centers amid Taal unrest

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday advised local government units (LGUs) to consider establishing an evacuation center for animals of evacuees affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Earlier, Robredo visited Batangas to assess the evacuation and render assistance, including distributing dust masks and food to evacuees.

“There are some evacuees who are stubborn. They would return to their homes even if it’s forbidden because of their animals trapped in their houses. So I suggested to Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste to consider putting up evacuation centers for animals because residents are worried about the safety of their pets,” Robredo told reporters in Filipino.

“They will go back home to feed their pets. So to avoid something bad happening to them, we should have a plan. The vice governor said they would consider it,” she added.

[A] VP Leni in Sta. Teresita, Batangas to visit families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. Her office and its #AngatBuhay partners are providing food packs and dust masks. pic.twitter.com/HCqiShWsXa — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) January 14, 2020

Robredo also asked LGUs in Batangas to make an inventory of the damage caused by the eruption to streamline the process of documentation of evacuees and assure them of assistance.

“That was our experience in Bicol. Our province also experienced volcanic eruptions and typhoons. The difficulty in rendering assistance for victims comes from the slow process of documentation. So there is a need for that assure evacuees that the government is there to provide assistance,” she said.

