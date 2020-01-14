Trending Now

VP asks LGUs to set up animal evacuation centers amid Taal unrest

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

VP asks LGUs to set up animal evacuation centers amid Taal unrest

Taal Volcano residents rescue horses

Residents went back to Volcano Island to rescue horses that survived the thick ashfall in Barangay Calauit, Balete, Batangas on Tuesday. (Photo by MARICAR CINCO/ Inquirer Southern Luzon)

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday advised local government units (LGUs) to consider establishing an evacuation center for animals of evacuees affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Earlier, Robredo visited Batangas to assess the evacuation and render assistance, including distributing dust masks and food to evacuees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are some evacuees who are stubborn. They would return to their homes even if it’s forbidden because of their animals trapped in their houses. So I suggested to Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste to consider putting up evacuation centers for animals because residents are worried about the safety of their pets,” Robredo told reporters in Filipino.

“They will go back home to feed their pets. So to avoid something bad happening to them, we should have a plan. The vice governor said they would consider it,” she added.

FEATURED STORIES

Robredo also asked LGUs in Batangas to make an inventory of the damage caused by the eruption to streamline the process of documentation of evacuees and assure them of assistance.

“That was our experience in Bicol. Our province also experienced volcanic eruptions and typhoons. The difficulty in rendering assistance for victims comes from the slow process of documentation. So there is a need for that assure evacuees that the government is there to provide assistance,” she said.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top